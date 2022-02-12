How Megan Fox Feels About Brian Austin Green Expecting Baby With Sharna Burgess

Nearly a week after Brian Austin Green announced he's expecting a child with girlfriend Sharna Burgess, a source close to Brian's ex, Megan Fox, told E! News that she is "very happy for them."

9021—oh baby, Megan Fox is ready for her blended family to grow.

A week after her ex Brian Austin Green and his girlfriend Sharna Burgess announced they're expecting their first child together, a source close to Megan tells E! News that she is "very happy for them."

As it turns out, Megan "wasn't surprised" by the news, according to the insider, who adds, "Brian is a devoted dad and will be great with a new baby."

Before their split, Megan and Brian welcomed three sons together: Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5. Plus, Brian is also dad to Kassius, 19, from a previous relationship.

And as the insider noted, Megan's excitement extends beyond just herself. "She's happy for her kids that they will be getting a new sibling," the source shares. "And knows they are excited about it. She wishes Brian the best and thinks it's a great thing."

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Expecting First Baby Together

In the sweet photos snapped earlier this month in Hawaii, Brian was seen wrapping his arms around the Dancing With the Stars pro as he cradled her baby bump.

Their news came a little more than three months after the duo celebrated their first anniversary together and just a few days before Megan and Brian legally finalized their divorce.

But Brian isn't the only one starting a brand-new chapter. After all, Megan and Machine Gun Kelly recently announced they would be saying "I do" (in epic fashion, of course) sometime in the future.

Read on to see what Megan and Brian have said about their parenting styles over the years.

Brian on Encouraging Their Kids

"I think we just encourage them," Green told reporters of parenting his and Megan's kids. "We don't encourage them to be themselves, we just encourage whoever they are."

Brian on Parenting With Megan

"We parent together. I'm much more the bad cop than she is and at first that sort of was an issue for us, and now we listen to each other and we talk to each other about things, and then if she doesn't like something or I don't, we respect it and we listen to it and we co-parent well I think right now," he told Rachael Ray in 2019. 

Brian on HIs "Amazing" Son

"I hated being famous during 90210. I have a beautiful wife. I have an amazing 8-year-old son," he told Details in 2010. "I love acting, but this is just my job."

Brian on Planning Pregnancies

"You know, nothing is planned," he told People at the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach Celebrity Race. "None of them are ever planned. You kind of just go with it. At my age, to be having three babies, is crazy. I'll be 43 this year."

Brian on the Power of Kids

"I love it. I mean, it's different with my family now," he shared with Us when explaining how fatherhood keeps him a little more cautious at the race track. "They don't even know I'm here. Maybe [they think I'm a cool dad] or maybe they'll just think I'm the old guy, and they won't care."

Megan on Her Boy-Heavy Family

"I love our family—I have a little football team that's going to take care of me," she once told The Daily Mail. "I like being around boys and being the center of attention in my family because I'm the matriarch, the queen bee. My husband is the sensitive type, he's not macho. And I'm going to raise our boys like that: sensitive, sweet, chivalrous types."

Megan on Her Kids' Funny Fascinations

"I have a few drawers full [of kimonos]," Megan said on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. "I don't know exactly how many that is...My kids love it, especially Noah. He finds that to be a very magical thing when I float down the stairs in my silk kimono. He's very taken by that, and that's sort of an image I like to brand into him."

Megan on Communicating With Babies During Pregnancy

"You don't hear an audible voice, but I feel like you receive messages from the child if you're open to it," she explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "For instance, this baby wanted me to live somewhere else, so we're moving to a whole different place in Los Angeles because I feel like that's where this baby wants to be raised."

