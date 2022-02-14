Here's Your First Look at Heather & Terry Dubrow's E! Makeover Special 7 Year Stitch

RHOC's Heather Dubrow and Botched's Terry Dubrow are teaming up to help a couple on the brink of divorce. Watch the first sneak peek of E!'s new special 7 Year Stitch.

The Dubrows are coming to a TV near you—and no, we're not talking about The Real Housewives of Orange County or Botched.

Dr. Terry and Heather Dubrow are set to star on 7 Year Stitch, a brand-new reality TV special coming to E! this March. A social experiment of sorts, 7 Year Stitch will introduce the longtime husband-wife duo to a struggling couple on the brink of divorce.

With the help of a hand-picked selection of experts—think therapists, nutritionists, celebrity fitness instructors and so on—Terry and Heather will separate the couple and give them an intense seven weeks apart to assess whether they want to stay together. 

Even better, before the couple makes their final decision, they'll undergo makeovers both physically and mentally. 

Ultimately, if anyone's well-equipped to help, it's the Dubrows. As Heather explains in the above sneak peek, "Terry and I have been together for 25 years. Over that period of time we've had to face our own marital struggles."

photos
Botched Patients Before and After: Shocking Transformations!

That, and they both have thriving careers.

Terry is the author of three best-selling self-help books and a world-renowned surgeon responsible for helping people feel better about themselves physically, while Heather hosts a top-rated lifestyle podcast where she's interviewed the top couples therapists, financial experts and other professionals that she can contact at a moment's notice.

That's not to say they don't have their work cut out for them, though. After all, about 50 percent of couples who are going to get divorced do so by seven years.

Meet the couple Heather and Terry will attempt to help in the above sneak peek!

The one-hour special 7 Year Stitch premieres Tuesday, Mar. 1 at 10:00 p.m. on E!. 

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

