What to Know Heading Into Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4

Watch : Alex Borstein & Jane Lynch Spitball Plots for "Mrs. Maisel" Season 4

Tits up, because season four of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is finally arriving.

It's been over two years since we've last laughed at a new episode of the Prime Video comedy. So, with the season four premiere date fast approaching—it's Feb. 18, FYI—we've decided to look back at the season three finale to remember what our favorite comedienne, Mrs. Miriam "Midge" Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) and her foul-mouthed manager Susie (Alex Borstein) are up to.

Now before you get into a laugh-out-loud rant à la Midge at the Gaslight Café, we assure you that this won't be just a refresher, as we have some exciting season four updates to share. We're talking notable guest stars and word on Midge's future.

In fact, in the season four trailer, Midge revealed that she's a force to be reckoned with, declaring, "Every single show I'm gonna say exactly what's on my mind."

So, without further ado, here's what you need to know heading into the season four premiere...