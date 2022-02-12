See Tom Brady Enjoying Retirement in New Beach Pics With Gisele Bundchen

Watch : 10 of Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen's Hottest Red Carpet Looks

From hitting the field to now hitting the beach.

Tom Brady and his wife Giselle Bundchen were spotted on Friday, Feb. 11, walking on the beach with their dog in Costa Rica. The former football quarterback and Brazilian model were notably walking hand in hand with smiles from ear to ear. Tom sported a plain white t-shirt and grey shorts with sneakers, while Gisele wore a black tank dress with black sandals.

The couple's kicked-back stroll comes just days before the upcoming Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, Calif. While in past years, the seven-time Super Bowl champion may have been preparing for his next return to the field, Tom's schedule seems to look a bit more relaxed after announcing his retirement earlier this month.

In an Instagram post on Feb. 1, Tom broke the news to football fans around the nation that his time in the sport was coming to a close. Tom noted that while he has loved his NFL career in football, he is going to focus his "time" and "energy" on other things that "require his attention."