Leslie Odom Jr. Stars in J.Crew's Spring Campaign

Although it's only February, it's never too early to start crafting the perfect wardrobe for spring.

If you're ready to ditch your puffer coat and boots, we suggest heading over to J.Crew as the fashion retailer just dropped their spring collection today. From transitional sweaters and stylish polos to snazzy loafers and accessories, the collection has a variety classic styles that you'll want to keep in your wardrobe for seasons on end. And if anyone knows the importance of investing in classic pieces, it's Leslie Odom Jr., the face of J.Crew's men's spring campaign.

"It's been a long-term relationship that I've had with this brand, really since I was a teenager," the award-winning singer explained. "My earliest memories with J.Crew are saving up my dough from my summer job to be able to buy a nice button down or a cool pair of penny loafers."

Recently, E! was able to catch up with Leslie to hear more about his full-circle partnership with J.Crew and the importance of taking pride in your personal style.