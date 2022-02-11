Leslie Odom Jr. Stars in J.Crew's Spring Campaign

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Although it's only February, it's never too early to start crafting the perfect wardrobe for spring.
If you're ready to ditch your puffer coat and boots, we suggest heading over to J.Crew as the fashion retailer just dropped their spring collection today. From transitional sweaters and stylish polos to snazzy loafers and accessories, the collection has a variety classic styles that you'll want to keep in your wardrobe for seasons on end. And if anyone knows the importance of investing in classic pieces, it's Leslie Odom Jr., the face of J.Crew's men's spring campaign.
"It's been a long-term relationship that I've had with this brand, really since I was a teenager," the award-winning singer explained. "My earliest memories with J.Crew are saving up my dough from my summer job to be able to buy a nice button down or a cool pair of penny loafers."
Recently, E! was able to catch up with Leslie to hear more about his full-circle partnership with J.Crew and the importance of taking pride in your personal style.
E!: How does it feel to be one of the faces of J.Crew's spring campaign?
LO: It feels great. The partnership has worked so well because I responded to the creative prompts that they sent my way right at the start of our conversations. We talked about music, my record collection and inspiration right from the top. We were able to really craft the campaign images to feel personal and special to me.
Short-Sleeve Camp-Collar Garment-Dyed Harbor Shirt
This collared shirt is perfect for those spring days that you want to spend outdoors. You're bound to get tons of compliments on the color!
Wallace & Barnes Denim Carpenter Pant
We promise we won't tell anyone if you wear these easy breezy pants on repeat.
E!: How would you define your personal style?
LO: I would hope that somebody would say it is classic with a twist, which is how I would describe this new season from J.Crew. The thing that I've learned along the way is that if you do adhere to a more classic style, you don't have to get rid of everything in your closet every other season because it's stuff that would have been flattering 10 years ago and it's flattering now
E!: What are your favorite pieces from the new collection?
LO: There was an updated pair of loafers and a green workmen's jacket that may have left the set with me. But I've got my eye on adding the blue suede pair to my to my permanent home collection ASAP.
Camden Loafers in Leather
If you want to twin with Leslie, add these gorgeous loafers to your cart! They come in a black colorway, too.
Cotton Cable-Knit Short-Sleeve Polo Cardigan Sweater
The transition from winter to spring can be tricky when it comes to dressing. Thankfully, this cable-knit polo sweater offers total comfort when going from indoors to outdoors.
Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Available in the dreamiest pastel hues, this cashmere sweater can be worn on it's own or you can tie it around your shoulders when the weather warms up.
Wallace & Barnes Duck Canvas Utility Chore Jacket
Everyone needs a green utility jacket like this one in their wardrobe. It's so versatile!
E!: Are there any fashion trends you're currently loving or want to try out come spring?
LO: Coming out of this pandemic, I would like my wardrobe to match the way that I'm feeling spiritually. It's been a hard time for everybody, so I hope that we are entering into a more joyful season. I would like my clothes to match the way that I feel on the inside. So, I want some bright colors in there and to get out of the all black, grays and browns as we head into the spring.
Classic Straight-Fit Jean in Resin Wash
You can never have too many pairs of jeans, and that's a fact. This pair offers a comfortable and flattering fit that you can dress up or down.
MWC™ G10LM Watch
It's almost time to spring forward, so why not get the proper watch to set your clock forward an hour and enjoy the extra daylight.
For the rest of J.Crew's spring collection, shop it here!
Still in the mood to shop? Check out the best Valentine's Day gifts to give your partner, based on their love language.