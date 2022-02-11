Justin Theroux Unearths Smoking Hot Video of Ex Jennifer Aniston While Wishing Her Happy Birthday

It's safe to say there is no bad blood between these two stars.
Justin Theroux showcased ex-wife Jennifer Aniston's wild side in a since-deleted video, which he posted to his Instagram story while wishing the Morning Show star a happy birthday Friday, Feb. 11.
In the three-part slow motion video, Jennifer is seen lighting a cigarette before swinging her hair back and forth, all while wearing a long-sleeve shirt that says, "I'M A COOL BLONDE." Taylor Swift's song "Look What You Made Me Do" plays in the background as Jen tosses her blonde trusses around and rocks out with her hands up high, ending in a final head dip back.
Justin captioned the end of the video by responding to her shirt, "Yes you are. Love u B!" Fans have long speculated what the nickname "B" stands for, as the Leftovers actor continues to post about Jen with it.
He took the video down from his Instagram shortly after celebrating the Friends actress turning 53.
The two started dating in 2011 after co-starring in the movie Wanderlust and got engaged the following year. The couple waited until 2015 to officially tie the knot, and their marriage together lasted three years, ending in 2018.
At the time, they said in a joint statement to E! News, "This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."
Although they've separated, their friendship clearly lives on.
In December, Justin supported Jennifer's new business endeavor by shouting out her haircare products in an Instagram story writing, "Thank you b. & @lolavie," over a photo of him testing the leave-in conditioner.
Also last year, Jennifer showed some love for a photo of Justin and his furry friend. "Love what these two are doing to help people who help pups who help people," she captioned the post of Justin with his rescue dog at an Austin Pets Alive organization event.