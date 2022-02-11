Why Jabari Banks Says Stepping Into Will Smith's Shoes on Bel-Air Was "Fate"

Watch : Peacock's "Bel-Air" Cast Sings ICONIC Theme Song

It's back to Bel-Air this weekend.

Jabari Banks will officially take the reins of Will Smith's beloved Fresh Prince of Bel-Air character when Peacock's reimagined version of the sitcom premieres this Sunday, something that the 23-year-old actor is still trying to wrap his head around.

"I got on the call, and there Will was," Banks said during E! News' Daily Pop on Feb. 11, reflecting on the moment he got the big casting news. "And I was like, 'Wait...' I was just so confused. I was stuck. 'Cause Will's been such a hero to me and such a teacher throughout my whole life."

"That was such a beautiful, beautiful experience," he added. "I will never, ever forget that."

Olly Sholotan, who stars as the new Carlton Banks, shared a similar sentiment on Daily Pop. "Will Smith, he's executive producing this show and he has just given us so much love and support."

The same could be said for the entire Smith family, actually.