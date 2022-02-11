Liv Hewson Reveals What It Was Really Like Filming Those Gruesome Yellowjackets Scenes

Corpses, dismembered limbs and bear hearts, oh my!
It's no secret that season one of Showtime's Yellowjackets had some disturbing scenes. But what was it like filming them? Well, in an E! News interview, Liv Hewson, who plays Van on the coming-of-age drama, gave us the rundown on what really went down when filming those oh-so gory scenes.
Right out of the gate, Liv, who uses they/them pronouns, proved to be far braver than us, as they admitted to never being grossed out by icky special effects.
"I spent three years on a show called Santa Clarita Diet, where we were surrounded by practical effects, body parts, and corpses and blood like every day and the show was a comedy," they shared. "So we got really used to that."
So by the time Liv joined Yellowjackets, they said that they had "seen this before," adding, "Like, 'I know what this does.'"
"I came in desensitized already," they said, "which was maybe beneficial."
Hopefully we feel similarly when season two of Yellowjackets airs—but we doubt it.
And, apparently, the rest of the cast weren't phased either. In fact, quite the opposite.
"We make each other laugh a lot," Liv shared of the off-screen antics. "Because we really liked each other, but also because you kind of have to, because the show was quite gory and upsetting."
"It's less being grossed out and more like taking selfies with the body parts and cracking down jokes to alleviate the tension in between scenes where everybody's having to cry," they continued. "We got very silly."
And what is Liv up to when they aren't taking selfies with prosthetic limbs on set?
They are hosting Netflix's first LGBTQ+ podcast, Most Presents: The Homo Schedule, with co-star and on-screen love interest Jasmin Savoy Brown (Taissa).
"The podcast is all about queer joy and queer connectivity," they shared. "Getting to know each other, celebrating each other and lifting each other up."
Want to know what all of the buzz is about? (Pun definitely intended.)
Stream season one on the Showtime app and check out The Homo Schedule with new episodes dropping every Monday.