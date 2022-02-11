Exclusive

Ashley Haas Shares Her Stadium-Approved Essentials Just in Time for the Super Bowl

NFL expert and Ashley Against All Odds host Ashley Haas shares her game-day must-haves.

There's a lot to think about on game day. First and foremost, there's the game itself. Aside from hoping your team comes through with the win, you have lot to prepare for as a spectator, especially if you're going to the stadium. If you're someone who gets anxious about packing for an event, Ashley Haas is here to help you out.

The NFL expert hosts the bi-weekly sports gambling YouTube series Ashley Against All Odds, where she predicts the winner of NFL matchups. Aside from her in-depth knowledge of the NFL, Ashley knows which essentials to prioritize on game day. If you're going to the Super Bowl or any other sporting event, take a cue from Ashley with her must-haves, including some fashionable, stadium-approved clear bags.

24 Beauty Products Used by Stars Who Never Seem to Age: Paris Hilton, Gabrielle Union & More

E!: What's a must-have to be prepared for unexpected weather conditions?
AH: You can't bring an umbrella to outdoor stadiums. So, if it's going to rain you can buy one of those disposable plastic ponchos. Or I found a very cute option on Amazon. If you're going to stay dry you can still look cute! Also layer up! If it's a daytime game outside, you'll want to bring sunglasses. Also, if it's outside the temperature will drop as games last over 3 hours so definitely bring a jacket! Lastly don't forget to wear comfortable shoes. It's a lot of walking and standing so you'll want to be comfortable.

Rain Ponchos for Adults Disposable Plastic Raincoat for Men Women- 5 Pack

This disposable rain poncho is just what you need for game day.

This poncho 5-pack has 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$12
Amazon

E!: What's an item that you always have in your bag that everyone asks to borrow?
AH: My lip glosses. I have favorites for different things. Dior Addict Lip Maximizer Plumping Gloss in shade Rosewood glossy for a night out. For my everyday lip moisturization, I use Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. Unfortunately it's a mini pot and friends always are sticking their fingers inside to apply so you may want to bring antibacterial.

E!: How did the pandemic change the way you prepare to attend games and large events? 
AH: Now, I always bring antibacterial and a mask which I never thought about before the pandemic. Many fans use their masks to show support of their favorite sports teams' logo. I myself have been known to wear my Philadelphia Eagles mask. And Bath & Bodyworks make antibacterial now that smell really good.

Bath and Body Works Anti-Bacterial Hand Gel 5-Pack

This 5-pack of hand sanitizers includes Sweet Pea, Cucumber Melon, Peach Bellini, Black Cherry Merlot, and Beautiful day scents from Bath and Body Works. This bundle has 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$30
$14
Amazon

Dior Addict Lip Maximizer

This beloved lip-plumping gloss delivers hydration, comfort and shine to your lips.

It has 220K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers and 1,900+ 5-star Bloomingdale's reviews.

$35
Sephora
$35
Bloomingdale's
$35
Neiman Marcus

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

"I've been obsessed with Laneige Sleeping Mask found at Sephora."

Kendall JennerNina DobrevSydney SweeneyMadison LeCroyDrew Sidora, Ariana MadixLauren LuyendykAlexia Echevarria, and Hannah Ann Sluss have mentioned this one in their beauty must-have roundups. It has 771.9K+ Sephora "loves" and 3,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$22
Amazon
$22
Sephora
$22
Laneige

Ashley shared some fashionable clear bags that are stadium-approved.

Nodykka Clear Purse

This fashionable clear bag also comes in silver. One Amazon shopper shared, "I am in love with the fact that you can either hang this purse over your shoulders or tuck the chains in and wear it as a clutch. The clear layer on the insides makes the bag even better because it stop my makeup from falling out. Gold is my favorite color so I'll be rocking this every chance I get!"

$15
$14
Amazon

Clear Crossbody Purse Stadium Approved Women Saddle Shoulder Bag

Here's another great bag that you can wear as a crossbody.

$19
Walmart

Clear Game Day Purse

If you want a personalized bag, this one from Etsy is perfect for game day.

$35
Etsy

Essie Nail Polish- Hi Maintenance (633)

E!: What is your go-to drugstore beauty/grooming product?
AH: Essie "Hi-Maintenance" shade of nail polish. It's a pale pink and will cost you under $10 at your local drug store and will save you from in between manicures. Also they have more travel sized beauty options for the girl on the go. In the summer time on a hot I'll bring one of their mini deodorants in my bag. 

$8
Amazon

Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Travel Spray

E!: Is there a product that you've used forever that doesn't get the hype it deserves?
AH: My perfume. I use Viktor&Rolf's Flowerbomb since I've been in high school. It's a hidden gem!

Mini perfumes bottles are my favorite. I always liked bringing the tiny sample sized ones but those only last a few sprays. Victor & Rolf Flower bomb is my favorite scent.

$33
Sephora
$33
Ulta
$33
Kohl's

E!: What is a beauty product you always buy at least two of?
AH: Shampoo, conditioner and my heat protector. I swear I go through so much since my hair is very thick.  I use It's A 10 sulfate free shampoo and conditioner and Kérastase Thermique Nutritive Blow Dry Primer For Dry Hair.

It's a 10 Haircare Sulfate Free Miracle Whipped Shampoo

Cleanse and moisturize your hair at the same time with this shampoo.

$12
Amazon

It's a 10 Haircare Miracle Whipped Daily Conditioner

This conditioner detangles, smooths, and protects your hair from damage.

$12
Amazon

Kérastase Thermique Nutritive Blow Dry Primer

Put this in damp/wet hair before you blow dry to get shiny, smooth hair that's heat-protected.

$36
$29
Bed Bath & Beyond
$37
Nordstrom Rack

Here are some more of Ashley's must-bring items for game.

Fuel Wireless Battery Pack

"When I go to sporting events, I always bring a portable charger. Games can last 3 hours and somehow my battery is always dying."

$60
Case-Mate
$60
Walmart

Wet Brush Mini Detangler- Happy Hair Fantasy

"My mini hairbrush is meant for when your hair is wet but I'm a rebel and use it all the time."

$6
Kohl's
$7
Amazon
$7
Walmart

Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage Concealer

"Always bring Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage because it's also great to conceal under eyes and acne spots."

This concealer duo has 49.7K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.

$36
Sephora
$36
Bergdorf Goodman
$36
Neiman Marcus

If you're looking for more celebrity favorites, here's what Kendall Jenner keeps in her bag.

