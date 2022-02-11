The MixtapE! Presents Mary J. Blige, Saweetie, Becky G and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies (and if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too). But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists?
And if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too). But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
Mary J Blige is doing more than "Just Fine" these days.
As excitement continues to build for her highly anticipated Super Bowl 2022 halftime show performance, the Grammy winner is also celebrating the release of her new—and 15th overall—album Good Morning Gorgeous. On Feb. 10, she raised a glass with a release party at The Classic Cat in West Hollywood.
Guests including Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, Taraji P. Henson and Ellen Pompeo honored an artist who still feels so grateful to create songs from the heart.
"Those songs mean so much to me," Blige shared with E! News' Justin Sylvester. "They are real-life things that have happened, and they have life. So, there is no such thing as tapping, they live in me." Keep scrolling for more new music that deserves a listen this weekend.
Becky G and Karol G—"Mamiii"
Destined to become an empowering anthem around the world, this long-awaited collaboration is described as an up-tempo Reggaetón party track inspiring a feel-good attitude of strength, confidence, independence and style.
Saweetie feat. H.E.R.—"Closer"
This dance-infused track finds the duo serving up playful lines and seductive melodies, reaffirming Saweetie's penchant for making hits that feel nostalgic, yet uniquely hers. Prepare to press repeat all weekend long.
AGNEZ MO—"Patience"
The most awarded artist in Asia first exploded onto the scene in 2018 with "Overdose," featuring Chris Brown. Now, the talented artist is reminding fans once again why her voice is so powerful in her latest track. "Just have a little patience/You'rе dealing with my heart just have somе patience," she sings. "Cause I ain't like those other girls, I'm blatant/ I am not your hobby, I'm not just any body/So please just have some patience."
Rauw Alejandro—"Caprichoso"
The Latin music sensation has dropped the first single off his upcoming EP, Trap Cake Vol. 2. The new track, produced by Rvssian, also included a brand-new music video that will have you longing for the dance floor somewhere tropical.
Maren Morris—"Background Music"
Featured on Morris' forthcoming March album, Humble Quest, the new love song addresses mortality while celebrating the power of a strong bond. "I wrote ‘Background Music' about the beauty of the temporary, which is inevitably all things," she said in a statement. "The romanticism of eternity sounds nice, but I like to think I savor things better when I know I'm not entitled to it in perpetuity."
Mary J. Blige feat. Dave East—"Rent Money"
While it's hard to pick just one favorite from Blige's new album, many fans are loving the singer's latest collaboration. In the track, Blige gets a few things off her chest about a former lover she's ready to walk away from. "I spent everything on ya/Spent my energy on ya," she sings. "Put that loyalty on ya/I ain't got nothing left." Queen, let him go!
Sophia Scott—"Sweetheart"
Nashville's rising country star released a new song that plays on the all-too-relatable memories of first loves with a positive and uplifting sentiment. "Even though you never felt forever in my arms," she sings, "I'll always see the sweet in your heart."
Happy listening!