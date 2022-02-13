How Victoria Garrick and Corporate Natalie Went From Best Friends to TikTok Stars

Watch : Valentine's Day Gifts That Speak Your Partner's Love Language!

Who knew that a chance encounter in eighth grade would eventually lead to a beautiful friendship filled with quality content?

That certainly is the case for Victoria Garrick and Corporate Natalie, a pair of TikTokers who now have more than 1.5 million followers combined after first meeting during their teens. Whether you know Victoria through her TED Talk or have seen Natalie popping up on your "For You" page, these two are besties first—but they just so happen to have booming careers on social media as well.

From heart-to-hearts about anxiety to landing a backstage meeting with Taylor Swift, Victoria and Natalie have been by each other's side through all of life's ups and downs. In honor of Galentine's Day, the duo exclusively sat down with E! News to dish about their longstanding friendship, which all started when Victoria spotted Natalie sitting on the sidelines at a volleyball tournament with a side ponytail.

The two were at the competition as student athletes and, as Victoria earnestly recalled, "I thought she looked so cool... She was super outgoing, super funny. So, we met and became friends since our freshman year of high school."