On The Scene: Billie Eilish Meets POTUS, Chrissy Teigen Supports Gucci and John Mayer Slays the Stage

Keeping up with the who, what, why, how and when of Hollywood seems nearly impossible. What should I be watching? Where should I be eating? What beauty product do I need in my arsenal? The possibilities are endless. But don't freak out because we're here to help.

So sit back and relax while we fill you in on everything you need to know this week.

Slow Dancing in a Star-Studded Room: Singer-songwriter John Mayer performed his first live show since the pandemic from the Hollywood Palladium on Wednesday, February 9 as a part of SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series. Before the exclusive set, Andy Cohen pumped up the crowd then introduced his best friend as "king of sob rock." Also in the crowd: Vanessa Hudgens and boyfriend Cole Tucker, Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz, and Paris Jackson.

Celebrity Hoops: This is going to be a slam dunk. For the 2022 Ruffles NBA All-Star Game, celebs such as Jimmie Allen, Machine Gun Kelly and Matt James will represent Team Walton (as in Bill Walton) while Browns defensive edge Myles Garret, Tiffany Haddish and Kane Brown will lace up their sneaks for Team Nique (like Dominique Wilkins).

Other players include Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA, rapper Jack Harlow, Harlem Globetrotter Crissa Jackson, and hip-hop sensation Quavo among others. You can catch all the action from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio Friday, February 18, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.