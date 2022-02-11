You Have to See the Moment Tom Holland Called Timothée Chalamet Live On-Air

Tom Holland’s prank phone call to Timothée Chalamet is the type of wholesome content you need in your life.

Ring! Ring! Tom Holland's on the line and it's a phone call you don't want to miss.

On Feb. 10, the Spider-Man actor stopped by BBC Radio 1 to chat with host Greg James about his forthcoming film, Uncharted, which is set to be released worldwide on Feb. 18. 

During the conversation, Holland was asked to play the prank game "Sit Down, Stand Up" in which he went through his phone book and randomly chose one of his closest friends to find out whether they are sitting down or standing up. The catch is, the Brit can't let them know why he asked them that awkward question.

After a few phone calls to U.K. rapper Stormzy, environmental activist Greta Thunberg and fellow Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield, the 25-year-old then called his pal Timothée Chalamet for a second time. 

After a few rings, the Wonka star picked up the phone. Tom immediately asked, "Are you standing up or sitting down?" Timothée replied, "I'm sitting down right now," as Tom and Greg cheered on his response. 

The two actors then chopped it up and made plans to hang out and grab a bite to eat together, as they are both currently in London. "Let's do it, brother!" Timothée said.

Although Tom chose some pretty notable people to call, one can only imagine how a phone conversation with Zendaya, his on and offscreen girlfriend, would have gone. Timothée coincidentally has a connection to both stars, as he recently shared the big screen with Zendaya for the 2021 film Dune.

Previously, Timothée poked fun at Zendaya's rumored romance during a BFF quiz for Buzzfeed, in which they were asked to name their celebrity crush. In response, Timothée quickly answered for his friend, "Easy. Tom Holland." Zendaya simply let out an adorable chuckle.
 
In 2017, rumors that Tom and Zendaya were dating started to surface, but the two Spider-Man co-stars insisted that they were just friends. A source told E! News in July 2017 that the duo was in fact dating, but opting to keep their relationship private. 

After Tom and the Euphoria actress were photographed locking lips during a car ride in Los Angeles last summer, the 25-year-old actress seemingly confirmed their relationship by posting a sweet tribute to her boyfriend on Instagram. "My Spider-Man," she wrote on Dec. 15. "I'm so proud of you, some things never change and good thing."

