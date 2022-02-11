All the Show-Stopping Looks From Fall/Winter 2022 New York Fashion Week

Watch : New York Fashion Week Christian Siriano Talks Next Star to Dress

These ensembles for, uh, fall? Well, they're actually groundbreaking.

The start of New York Fashion Week for the Fall/Winter 2022 season has officially begun, and in true, well, fashion, the head-turning looks worn during the runway shows did not disappoint.

To kick things off, luxury designers like Domingo Zapata and Giannina Azar showcased their latest collections during the Art Hearts Fashion show at the Ziegfeld Ballroom Feb. 10. Among a list of talented designers, the two brands had models strut their most gorgeous looks, which included full-length sequined gowns fit for any notable occasion.

Additionally, the show featured designs from Haus Of Junon, Argyle Grant and many more.

This year's Fall/Winter NYFW will be one for the books since quite a few notable designers are set to debut their upcoming collections including Helmut Lang, Michael Kors, Christian Siriano and Phillip Lim—which means we'll be keeping up with the looks as they come.