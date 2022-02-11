Your Go-To Lookbook for Celebrity Style at New York Fashion Week

Didn’t score a front row seat at New York Fashion Week? Scroll on to see your favorite stars pull out big style in the Big Apple.

Watch: Julia Fox & Ye's Matching Styles at Paris Fashion Week

Attention, fashionistas! New York Fashion Week is finally here.

Just one look at the lineup and you'll see that it's going to be one very chic celebration of the Fall/Winter 2022 season. Michael Kors, Jason Wu, Tory Burch, LaQuan Smith, Christian Siriano and Brandon Maxwell are just a few of the designers who will be presenting this year from Friday, Feb. 11 through Wednesday, Feb. 16.

Of course, you don't need a runway to turn heads. From the cool street style to the amazing after-party attire, there's never a shortage of lewks. And who doesn't love to see what their favorite stars are wearing in the front row?

If you didn't get an invite to any shows this year (we're sure it just got lost in the mail), don't worry. E! News is here to help make sure you get a full dose of celebrity style (no dress code required).

To see some of the biggest names in Hollywood take on New York Fashion Week, scroll on.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Amanda Seyfried

On Wednesdays she wears pink. But on Thursday, Feb. 10, the actress wore an Oscar de la Renta suit to a dinner at L'Avenue at Saks.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Tyler Cameron

Is The Bachelorette alum here for the right reasons? If those reasons include enjoying The Daily Front Row's 20th Anniversary New York Fashion Week Party on Feb. 10, then we think so!

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Shanina Shaik

The model not only attended The Daily Front Row's 20th Anniversary New York Fashion Week Party on Feb. 10, but she also graced the magazine's cover.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Maye Musk

She turned heads in this white Prabal Gurung suit at The Daily Front Row's 20th Anniversary New York Fashion Week Party on Feb. 10.

