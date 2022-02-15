You Need to See Bella and Gigi Hadid's Fierce Runway Evolution

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid made their runway debuts the same year. See photos of them on their first fashion catwalk and others over the years.

About a decade ago, the world was introduced to the Hadid sisters, who then proceeded to take the fashion world by storm.

Supermodels Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, rose to fame as teens after first appearing with their mom Yolanda Hadid, a former model, on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in the mid '00s.

But reality TV wasn't their calling. Rather, it was the runway. At 18, Gigi made her runway debut in at Desigual's Fall 2014 show during New York Fashion Week. Six months later, at Desigual's NYFW Spring 2015 show in September 2014, Bella, then 17, made her own show-stopping debut.

Fast-forward to today and Gigi, 26, and Bella, 25,  are now among the most sought-after supermodels in the world, and have walked runways for brands such as Chanel, Versace, Moschino and Victoria's Secret.

And their foray into fashion, not to mention their enormous followings on social media, has certainly paid off: Gigi ranked No. 7 on Forbes' list of the highest-paid models of 2018, with an estimated $9.5 million in annual earnings, thanks in part to her branded collections for Tommy Hilfiger, Maybelline, Messika jewelry and Vogue eyewear and Reebok.

Meanwhile, Bella ranked No. 8 with $8.5 million, with the outlet citing her contract deals with brands such as Dior, Bulgari and Tag Heuer.

See photos of Gigi and Bella's fierce fashion runway evolution:

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images For Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
2014: Gigi's Runway Debut, Desigual

The model walks the catwalk the Desigual Fall 2014 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York City.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
2014: Bella's Runway Debut, Desigual

The star walks the catwalk at the Desigual Spring 2015 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in September 2014.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
2015: Gigi, Moschino

Gigi walks the runway at the Moschino Autumn/Winter 2015 show during Milan Fashion Week.

Randy Brooke/WireImage
2015: Bella, Diane Von Furstenberg

Bella walks the runway during the Diane Von Furstenberg Runway Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
2016: Gigi, Versace

Gigi walks the runway during the Versace Spring-Summer 2016 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Matt Jelonek/WireImage
2016: Bella, MISHA

Bella Hadid walks the runway during the MISHA show at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Sydney, Australia.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
2017: Gigi, Chanel

Gigi walks the runway during the Chanel Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
2017: Bella, Victoria's Secret

Bella walks the runway at the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, China.

 

Jeff Neira via Getty Images
2018: Gigi, Victoria's Secret

Gigi walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
2018: Bella, Moschino

Bella walks the runway at the Moschino Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2018-2019 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
2019: Gigi, Versace

Gigi walks the runway at the Versace Menwear Spring/Summer 2020 show during Milan Fashion Week.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images
2019: Bella, Tomo Koizumi

Bella walks the runway for the Tomo Koizumi Fall 2019 fashion show during New York Fashion Week 

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
2020: Gigi, Proenza Schouler

Gigi walks the runway at the Proenza Schouler Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images
2020: Bella, 1017 Alyx 9SM

Bella walks the runway during the 1017 Alyx 9SM Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
2020: Bella, Moschino

The supermodel walks the runway during the Moschino Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 fashion show as part of Milan Fashion Week.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
2022: Bella, Proenza Schouler

The model walks the runway during the Proenza Schouler Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion show as part of New York Fashion Week.

