What Marianna Hewitt Packed for New York Fashion Week

As if a Friday couldn't get any better, today marks the official start of New York Fashion Week!
While all eyes will be on the designer runway shows to predict next season's biggest trends, we are looking forward to seeing how our favorite influencers and fashion icons dress for the occasion, specifically Marianna Hewitt.
Given the fall 2022 presentations mark the beauty entrepreneur's ninth year attending fashion week, we asked Marianna a few of our burning questions about what it's like to attend fashion's most buzzworthy events of the season.
E!: How does one even begin to pack for New York Fashion Week given there are so many events?
MH: I love a curated Instagram feed and everything kind of going together. Given there are so many events, before I even start getting dressed for a trip or packing for a trip, I think about what do I want the overall story to be for my Instagram that week? And this week because it was a little bit colder in New York, I wanted really fun coats and I wanted colors that would stand out. I love exploring with different types of outfits based on where I am.
E!: What are some wardrobe essentials you'll be taking with you?
MH: So for February Fashion Week, coats are so important. It's cold, but I also want to look great when going to different shows. I have a lot of amazing coats with me, and then it's all about boots. I love boots because I'm wearing a heel, but I'm also staying warm. So it's like fashion meets function.
E!: Are there any luggage brands you swear by to keep your clothes and beauty products organized while traveling?
Rimowa Hybrid Check-In
"I love Rimowa suitcases. They are my absolute favorite suitcase. I have one that I probably need to replace because it's been all over the world with me, but it's my favorite one."
BagSmart Toiletry Bag Travel Bag with Hanging Hook
"I have this hanging toiletries bag that I got from Amazon, and I love it. My hack is that I have everything that I want: All my mini Summer Fridays skincare products, all my mini hair products and I always keep this toiletries bag packed. So when I go on trips, I already have it ready to go."
Beatural Steamer
"I always pack a steamer with me because it makes it so easy to make sure everything is steamed and not wrinkly before I go to a show."
E!: Do you have an outfit picked out for every show before you leave for NYC or will designers dress you when you get there?
MH: I work with an amazing stylist, Jill Jacobs–she's great. She works with people like Kylie Jenner and the D'Amelios. It's so fun being able to work with a stylist for special occasions, so I can go a little bit out of my comfort zone of maybe what I would typically wear. We wanted to create really fun looks for this season with bright coats and mixing colors together.
One night I wore a really great blue coat, I have a pink outfit coming up. And then mixing those with my normal aesthetic of neutrals. I have events almost every day and depending on what show I'm attending or event I'm attending, I usually get dressed for it. So I'll work with the brands to get outfits from them, so that I can wear the designer to the show. And that's so fun because I get to wear things from them and partner with them.
E!: What are some must-haves you keep in your purse?
Listerine Cool Mint Pocketpaks Breath Strips (3-Pack)
"I always have Listerine strips. They're my most favorite thing."
Hand Sanitizer
Like most of us in the COVID era, Marianna always keeps hand sanitizer with her. Packed with nourishing ingredients like safflower seed oil, aloe and green tea, this hand sanitizer will keep your hands soft and hydrated.
Apple AirPods Pro
"I keep a pair of AirPods because I love going for walks when I'm in New York and listening to music or a walking meditation."
Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm
"I always have Summer Fridays Vanilla Lip Butter Balm."
Infused with shea and murumuru seed butters and vegan waxes, this lip balm will help keep chapped lips at bay.
For more of Marianna's fashion week adventures, head over to her Instagram!
-Reporting by Amanda Williams
