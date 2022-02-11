You Won't Be Able to Watch Daredevil, Jessica Jones and More Marvel Shows on Netflix Soon

Excuse us, what? On Feb. 11, Netflix revealed that Daredevil, Jessica Jones and other Marvel shows would soon leave its site. Check out the details here!

Kingpin isn't going to be too happy about this.

It's official, these superheroes are moving on. On Feb. 11, Netflix confirmed to E! News that Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, The Defenders, Iron Fist and The Punisher will be leaving the streamer on Feb. 28. The same day, they labeled the titles with a sash that read, "This show is available until March 1st." 

Though there is no official word regarding where these fan favorites will live, now that Netflix's license has ended with the Marvel Universe titles, Disney will now regain licensing to the titles. 

And as far as Marvel fans go? They're freaking out, rightfully so.

"The netflix marvel shows leaving at the end of the month…they better be put on disney+ asap," one user wrote on Twitter. Another fan added, "I can't believe it, the Marvel tv series are leaving on Netflix. Now I'm sad right now,"

We're right there with you.

photos
A Guide to All the Marvel TV Shows Streaming on Disney+

But this could be a positive thing.

When Disney first signed the contract with Netflix, they agreed to a clause that prevented the title characters to appear "in any non-Netflix series or film for at least two years after cancellation," according to TVLine

This past December, three years after Daredevil and Hawkeye were canceled, Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio reprised their roles as Matt Murdock on Spider-Man: No Way From Home and Wilson Fisk on Disney+'s Hawkeye, respectively.

So, what does that mean for us? 

Three years removed from the cancellations of Jessica Jones and The Punisher, we could potentially see Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) and Jessica (Krysten Ritter) on our small, or even big, screens soon.

Marvel / Netlix

While we wait to see where these titles find their next home, we will be binge-watching them on Netflix until Feb. 28.

