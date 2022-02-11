Grab the Tissues: The Final Episode of This Is Us Has an Air Date

Watch : "This Is Us" Star Sterling K. Brown Reveals BIGGEST Wish for Randall

The farewell to the Pearsons will be here before you know it.

On Friday, Feb. 11, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman joined his show's stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson and Jon Huertas for an NBC Scripted Press Day. Of course, as This Is Us is in its sixth and final season, Fogelman and company had some expected news to share: The air date for the series finale.

In regard to the series finale, which will air on May 24, Ventimiglia assured those tuning in that "it's gonna deliver." So what can fans expect from the final half of season six? Well, Fogelman said that the show will "live" in the future far more.

But don't pack up the tissue boxes just yet, as Hartley previously teased to E! News that the final season will have people laughing and crying, adding, "hopefully we get an ending that everyone's happy with."