Erika Jayne Gets Candid About the "Darkest" Time of Her Life After Being Dismissed From Lawsuit

Watch : Erika Jayne Says She's the "Whipping Girl" Amid Legal Drama

Erika Jayne is opening up about her ex-husband Tom Girardi's ongoing legal battles, calling the fraud and embezzlement lawsuit, which she was recently dismissed from in the state of Illinois, the "darkest" time in her life.

"You know, when they can't get to that man, then they turn to his partner. And that's what I think has happened," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star exclusively told E! News' Justin Sylvester on the Feb. 11 episode of Daily Pop. "I think that I have taken a lot of the attention that should be for other people. Other people, not just person, people. I've been the whipping girl for a lot of people and I've taken the beating in the public when others should be."

If it weren't for her own status, Erika—who split from Tom in Nov. 2020, a month before the lawsuit was filed—believes hardly anyone would have heard about her ex's entanglement. "I think it would be a bad legal story and I think it would have gone away," the "Pretty Mess" singer shared. "I do think that because I am on a reality TV show, it is magnified. I think that because of what I've done professionally, it is magnified."