Shaun White "Can't Wait" to Start New Chapter With Nina Dobrev After Final Olympics

Watch : Shaun White Reflects on LAST Olympics & Nina Dobrev Support

Though Shaun White is leaving Beijing empty handed, he has a better prize waiting back home: unwavering love from girlfriend Nina Dobrev.

"Her love and support's been incredible," the snowboarder exclusively told E! News after he placed fourth in his final run at the 2022 Winter Olympics, the last he plans to compete in. "She's just been, every step of the way, meeting me, through training, calling me, hiding notes and things in my bag, just anything to brighten my day."

Nina's big and small gestures have become one of Shaun's most treasured takeaways from the Olympics.

"She knew all of my friends and family couldn't be there and she got everyone together and made this incredible video of everyone saying how much they wish they could be there and sending their love and support," the five-time Olympian said. "I've been playing that video every day while I'm here to get pumped up and feel support from back home. So that was just so wonderful. It really set the tone for the rest of the trip."