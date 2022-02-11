Larsa Pippen Gets Real About the "Demise" of Her Friendship With Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

Watch : Did Kim Kardashian Throw Shade at Larsa Pippen?

A Real Housewife's revelation.

An awkward yet seemingly innocuous story about Kanye "Ye" West resulted in a blowup on the Feb. 10 episode of The Real Housewives of Miami.

It all began when Larsa Pippen, Kiki Barth and Adriana de Moura were out to dinner and casually discussing their ideal man. "I like tall, dark and handsome," Larsa said, only for Adriana to point out that sounds a bit like Ye.

Pressing even further, Adriana asked, "What was the story between you and Kanye West, by the way?"

"Nothing," Larsa responded, insisting they're "just friends."

Adriana wasn't buying it, though. "Larsa and the Kardashians is a mystery to me still," she said in a confessional. "I know she was friends with Kim for a long time and then they had a downfall."

Larsa and Kim Kardashian were indeed good friends at one point. However, reports of a fallout surfaced in July 2020 after fans noticed that the entire Kardashian family had quietly unfollowed Larsa on social media.