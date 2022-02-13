Celebrities were ready for a change.
For starters, the King of Staten Island is officially moving! Pete Davidson made a major announcement this week, revealing he's going to make a new area of NYC home. Oh, Saturday Night Live stars, they grow up so fast!
While Davidson was making a big move, Travis Barker looked unrecognizable in a new music video when he said goodbye to his signature tattoos. Plus, Jennifer Aniston changed up her hairstyle for the first time in years for an upcoming project, Marvel superhero Simu Liu was apologizing to his mom after debuting a bold new hair color and Kendall Jenner admitted she was unsure of the latest trend she decided to try out. Models, they're just like us!
Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week: