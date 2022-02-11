Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Enjoy Broadway Date Night to Support Hugh Jackman

You know Ryan Reynolds wasn't going to miss his bro Hugh Jackman's big turn on Broadway.
He and Blake Lively made it a date night Feb. 10, stepping out for the opening of The Music Man.
Making the most of their night away from kids James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, they went all out with Ryan, 45, in a checkered suit and the perennially stylish Blake, 34, in a plunging Sergio Hudson pantsuit and coordinating Lorraine Schwartz jewels. (Like he was going to risk another ugly sweater photo opp.)
And Ryan didn't pass up an opportunity to troll Hugh—who plays Harold Hill in the revival. To show his love, Ryan gifted his longtime pal with three huge black and white portraits of himself, with a note that read, "Hugh, good luck with your little show. I'll be watching."
The pair's bromance has become every bit as delightful for fans as Ryan and Blake's wickedly funny Instagram takedowns of each other.
In April 2020, the Deadpool star poked fun at Hugh's heartfelt message to his wife, Deborra-lee Furness, as he celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary, joking, "Hang in there, Deb" in the comment section.
And though the actors put their hilarious social media feud aside for one day at the start of the coronavirus pandemic to raise funds for Feeding America Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry and WC Kitchen, the supposed bad blood goes back ages.
"People think it started with us, but it didn't," the Logan star said at the time, followed by Ryan, who added, "The Jackmans and Reynolds have been mortal enemies since there have been Jackmans and Reynoldses-es."
Apparently they make exceptions for big Broadway debuts.