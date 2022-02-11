Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Enjoy Broadway Date Night to Support Hugh Jackman

Watch : Hugh Jackman Trolls Ryan Reynolds With Birthday Video

You know Ryan Reynolds wasn't going to miss his bro Hugh Jackman's big turn on Broadway.

He and Blake Lively made it a date night Feb. 10, stepping out for the opening of The Music Man.



Making the most of their night away from kids James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, they went all out with Ryan, 45, in a checkered suit and the perennially stylish Blake, 34, in a plunging Sergio Hudson pantsuit and coordinating Lorraine Schwartz jewels. (Like he was going to risk another ugly sweater photo opp.)



And Ryan didn't pass up an opportunity to troll Hugh—who plays Harold Hill in the revival. To show his love, Ryan gifted his longtime pal with three huge black and white portraits of himself, with a note that read, "Hugh, good luck with your little show. I'll be watching."



The pair's bromance has become every bit as delightful for fans as Ryan and Blake's wickedly funny Instagram takedowns of each other.