Is Adele Engaged to Rich Paul? She Says…

Rumor has it that Rich Paul just may have popped the question to Adele. But, if you're looking for a straight answer, the singer isn't going easy on us.
Fresh off her return performance (and trophy-sweeping night) at the BRIT Awards on Feb. 8, the 33-year-old discussed the sparkler she was wearing on that finger during an appearance three days later on The Graham Norton Show.
When asked if she truly was engaged, Adele responded coyly, "If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn't?"
Which, as history would show, rings true, considering she just revealed last year to British Vogue that she and her ex Simon Konecki secretly tied the knot before their 2018 split. Despite the separation, it's clear that the pair, who share 9-year-old son, Angelo, are on the best of terms. In fact, Adele got emotional as she gave both guys a shoutout during her BRIT Awards acceptance speech for Best Album.
"In my speech I wanted to acknowledge other people and my son who is old enough now," she told host Graham Norton. "I don't share too much of him, but they are my little soulmates—Angelo and Simon. Our family is separated but we're nailing it and doing a really, really good job."
Engagement rumors aside, fans were also delighted to see Adele return to the stage after postponing her Las Vegas residency, which is something she confirmed will happen before 2022 is over.
"We are now working our arses off, but I don't want to announce a new set of dates until I know everything will definitely be ready," she said. "The sooner I can announce the better, but I just can't in case we are not ready in time."
She continued, "It is absolutely 100 percent happening this year. It has to happen this year because I've got plans for next year." As to what those are, she jokingly added, "Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!"
However, that joke may not be all that lighthearted, considering Adele wants to expand her family in the future. "It takes me a while to recharge, and I would like to have more children," she said when asked of her plans after Vegas. "I only just feel like I've caught up with my sleep from nine years ago when I had my son."
So, will Adele be saying hello to a new chapter in her life soon? Just hold on.