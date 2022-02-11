Whatever Happened to Big Comfy Couch’s Loonette? A Rare Convo With Alyson Court

Watch : Alyson Court Explains Infamous "The Big Comfy Couch" Clock Stretch

There's a whole micro-generation who aren't afraid of clowns. Why? Because they grew up watching The Big Comfy Couch.

Every week, these '90s-born millennials crowded around the TV set—this was well before streaming, kids—to watch Loonette and Molly (that's a clown and her dolly) tackle life's greatest problems. Well, greatest problems being those annoying dust bunnies and that damn clock stretch being near impossible to complete at home.

That undeniably flexible superhuman was Canadian actress Alyson Court, who did a helluva lot more than just chat with Major Bedhead in Granny Garbanzo's garden. As it turns out, the woman underneath Loonette's curly-haired wig, oversized glasses and red nose reigned over your childhood. You may have just not known it. Back then, she leant her voice to Clifford the Big Red Dog, The Care Bears, Beetlejuice and X-Men: The Animated Series—just to name a few. And today, she's still busy dominating the industry, voice directing Blue's Clues and tackling a slew of projects for Disney+ and Netflix.

Needless to say, she's no couch potato. The 48-year-old—married to comic book writer Z. M. Thomas and definitely not Steve Burns, FYI—sat down with E! News for a rare look into her life then and now.

So, are you ready to clown around?