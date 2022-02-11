Does Arnold Schwarzenegger Know the Sex of Pregnant Daughter Katherine's Baby? He Says...

He’ll be back…but maybe not with this piece of info. Why Arnold Schwarzenegger thinks Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger might wait until the birth to find out the sex of baby no. 2.

Secrets, secrets are no fun unless you tell everyone. But we also kind of get why Katherine Schwarzenegger is being tight-lipped with dad Arnold Schwarzenegger.

During his guest appearance on the Feb. 10 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 74-year-old actor, whose daughter is expecting her second child with husband Chris Pratt, was asked if the couple would tell him the sex of the child before the birth. 

"I really don't know," he said, while acknowledging there just might be a reason for that. "I do blow it a lot of times. Absolutely correct. Because I can't shut my mouth, so it's just blah, blah, blah."

And while Arnold said it's possible that Katherine and Chris already know the sex of the baby, he also noted he wouldn't be surprised if they decide to wait until the delivery to find out.

"It could easily be that they know. I don't know. I don't think so because I remember that my wife never wanted to know," The Terminator star continued, referencing his ex-wife journalist Maria Shriver. "It was always a guessing kind of a game. So I think because Katherine is a lot like Maria, I think that she probably will go in the same direction and not want to know. This is just a guess. And, also, she cannot trust me."

Either way, Arnold can't wait to be a grandfather once again. "It's on the way," he said of adding the new arrival to a brood that already includes the couple's 18-month-old daughter Lyla and Chris' 9-year-old son Jack with ex-wife actress Anna Faris. "I'll tell you one thing that it is the easiest thing to be a grandfather…because they come over to the house, you know you play with Lyla for around an hour or two, I put her on the horse, I put them with the dog, I play with the dog. And after two hours, they leave. Over…It's fantastic, I tell you. I have a great time when they come over the house." 

Leon Bennett/WireImage

He also couldn't help but gush over his "fantastic" son-in-law Chris and "wonderful" daughter Katherine. "They're great, you know?" the Golden Globe winner added. "When they come over, the whole house lights up."

