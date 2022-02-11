The 13 Best Finds From Anthropologie's Extra 50% Off Sale on Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Are you in the mood to get your shop on? How does your bank account feel about that? If you feel like you'd be the most fashionable person in the world if you just had a bigger shopping budget, same here. Thankfully, there's an Anthropologie sale happening right now and it's pretty major. Heads up, the Anthropologie sale section has a lot of clothes, shoes, beauty products, and home items at a great discount, but that's not why we're here. It gets even better than that.
There's an additional 50% off Anthropologie sale items. Here's the deal: scroll through the sale section, pick out your favorite items, and then go to your cart to see that final price. PSA: you will not see the final prices until you add items to your cart. I repeat: the final prices are shown in the cart. There are some super cute things on sale for just $9. Stop what you're doing and head over to the Anthropologie sale section before the most sought-after items sell out.
Anthropologie Collared Off-The-Shoulder Top
If you want to feel cool and chic while keeping it casual, this off-the-shoulder ivory top is the perfect choice for that "not trying too hard" coolness.
Anthropologie Sweetheart Lace Top
This allover lace top has a sweetheart neckline and it looks like it could be so expensive, but it's only $15 right now. Style this with a pair of jeans or even some leather pants for a great date night look.
Daily Practice by Anthropologie Silk Cami
A silk cami is a true wardrobe essential. Tuck this into a pair of trousers, rock it with your favorite jeans, or pair it with a leather skirt. This is an essential layering piece, so you might as well get one while it's on sale. Anthropologie also has these camisoles in white, red, and pink.
Anthropologie Lace-Up Hoodie
If you've been living in sweats, but you want to dress up that go-to look a bit, then opt for a lace-up hoodie. It's a nice switch from your typical sweatshirt, the color is beautiful, and the inside is oh-so-soft.
Hutch Square Neck Faux Leather Blouse
This top is everything. The puffed up shoulders, the faux leather material, and that ultra-flattering olive green color are just too good to resist.
Anthropologie Maeve Cable-Knit Sweater Skirt Set- 2 Pieces
At first glance, this is a gorgeous, white cable-knit sweater dress. But, actually it's a two-piece set. This is an incredibly versatile buy. You can wear these together, of course, or you can pair the top and skirt with other items. You will get so much wear out of these all year long.
Hutch Satin Bow-Tie Jumpsuit
This emerald green color is absolutely stunning. There's nothing easier to way or more chic than a satin jumpsuit. This one also comes in magenta and black. And, how much do you love this bow?
Anthropologie Ribbed Sweater Shrug Set
Matching shrug sets are everywhere these days, right? There's just something that makes you feel so put-together when you wear a matching set. Plus, you can wear the sleeveless sweater on its own or pair the shrug with another top.
Daily Practice by Anthropologie Maxi Lounge Set- 2 Pieces
It doesn't get more comfortable than this two-piece maxi set. The long sweater is the perfect hybrid between a robe and a cardigan and those lounge pants are just essential. And, how cute would that sweater look with a pair of jeans and some Chelsea boots? This set is also available in light pink.
Maeve Tweed Dress Set
This preppy tweed set is available in standard, petite, and plus sizes. It's such a polished look paired together, but the beauty of a two-piece look is that you can style additional outfits with other items you already have. This would look so cute with a white button-down top underneath.
Maeve Cinched Puffer Coat
A cinched waist takes the puffer coat to the next level. This is just so stylish and put-together. And, you will definitely stand out wearing this beautiful, bright color.
Pilcro Sherpa Duster Jacket
You haven't lived if you don't have a sherpa duster in your life. Trust me on this. You need this plush comfort in your everyday life. This Also comes in leopard print.
Avec Les Filles Leather Straight Pants
If you don't have leather pants, what are you doing? Don't be afraid of the leather pants. Everyone can pull these off. This pair has a comfortable, straight leg fit and a unique texture, which makes them even more fashion-forward.
