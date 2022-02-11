See the Today Anchors Travel Back in Time For Epic and Empowering Super Bowl Ad

Watch : Savannah Guthrie Is Godmother to Jenna Bush Hager's Son

The Today crew is getting groovy for a good cause.

Anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Carson Daly star in a just-released Super Bowl LVI commercial meant to encourage girls around the country to purse their interests in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math).

Made in collaboration with the Ad Council as part of the She Can STEM campaign, the PSA takes place in Savannah's daydream after she says, "I wish they had those kind of cool careers for women when we were growing up."

All of a sudden, she and her fellow Today anchors—now rocking pigtails and braces—are transported to a classroom in the 1970s where a teacher is asking the students what they want to be when they grow up.

"I want to make immersive video games," one young girl responds, while another answers, "I want to revolutionize 3D printing."