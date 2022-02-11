Chris Pine Is Unrecognizable Sporting a Beard and Long Hair

Watch : Chris Pine Dishes on Working With Director Patty Jenkins Again

Chris Pine's new look has truly grown on him.



The 41-year-old—known for sporting a clean-shaven look throughout the years—made jaws drop when he was spotted Feb. 10 rocking a full salt-and-pepper beard and almost shoulder-length hair, which he pulled back into a half-ponytail.



Yeah, you read that right. Chris debuted his brand-new look as he stepped out for lunch in Los Angeles. Taking a backseat was his casual outfit, featuring a white tank top and black shorts paired with flip flops.



The latest sighting of the star comes amid news that he is set to make his directorial debut with his upcoming film, Poolman. In the mystery-comedy flick, also featuring Annette Bening and Danny DeVito, Chris will star as a "hapless dreamer and would-be philosopher," according to Deadline, "who spends his days looking after the pool of the Tahitian Tiki apartment block in sunny Los Angeles."



So, it wouldn't be too farfetched to guess that his new ‘do just may have something to do with his latest role.