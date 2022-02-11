Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike Make Their Romance Instagram Official

Following speculation that the two costars are dating in real life, Euphoria's Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike have officially confirmed their off-screen romance.

By Kisha Forde Feb 11, 2022 1:46 PMTags
CouplesCelebritiesEuphoria
Watch: "Euphoria" Co-Stars Spark Romance Rumors!

Yes, Euphoria fans: Jules and Elliot are definitively more than just on-screen magic.
 
After weeks of speculation that Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike began dating in real life, on Feb. 10, the actor confirmed their romance by sharing a photo of the two kissing to his Instagram Stories. In the must-see photo, the costars could be seen embracing as they enjoyed a sweet treat during a date night.
 
Following the PDA pic, fans were feeling more than euphoric about the news. "Am I screaming??? ‘YES,'" one person tweeted. "Dominic fike & hunter schafer deserve all the love in this world." Another added, "DOMINIC FIKE AND HUNTER SCHAFER BEST THING TO HAPPEN TO 2022." A third aptly expressed their shock, writing, "DOMINIC AND HUNTER OH MY GODDD."
 
Their IG official post comes nearly two weeks after Hunter, 22, and Dominic, 26, were spotted holding hands while leaving Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif. Jan. 28.

photos
Celebrity Couples Who Found Love on Set

The pair were also photographed holding hands after a night out in West Hollywood on Jan. 16, raising speculation that they are more than just friends.

Trending Stories

1

My 600-Lb. Life's Destinee LaShaee Dead at 30

2

Eve Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Husband Maximillion Cooper

3
Exclusive

MAFS' Alyssa Begs to Not Move In With Husband Chris

While Hunter has been playing Jules on Euphoria since the show debuted in 2019, Dominic joined the cast as Elliot in season two, which premiered last month.

"There's a lot of me in Jules," the model told Harper's Bazaar for their December/January issue. "I do think blurred lines between an actor and a character make a deeper character." 

Euphoria airs Sunday nights at 9:00 p.m. on HBO.

Trending Stories

1

My 600-Lb. Life's Destinee LaShaee Dead at 30

2

Eve Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Husband Maximillion Cooper

3
Exclusive

MAFS' Alyssa Begs to Not Move In With Husband Chris

4

Cheer's Jerry Harris Pleads Guilty in Sex Crimes Case

5
Exclusive

Why Julia Fox Doesn’t Have the “Energy” to Fully Date Kanye “Ye” West

Latest News

An Ode to Jennifer Aniston's Hair Journey on Friends

The Tragically Similar Fates of Bobbi Kristina Brown & Whitney Houston

Get to Know the Celebrity Kids Taking the Fashion World by Storm

Exclusive

What Nell Tiger Free Thinks About Those Servant Theories

Gigi Hadid Proves Khai Is Already a Mini Fashionista in Rare Pic

Exclusive

Dustin Lynch’s New Music Will Have You Embracing the Party 24/7

Exclusive

Guy Fieri’s Super Bowl Tips Will Have You Craving More Than Football