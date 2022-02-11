Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike Make Their Romance Instagram Official

Yes, Euphoria fans: Jules and Elliot are definitively more than just on-screen magic.
After weeks of speculation that Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike began dating in real life, on Feb. 10, the actor confirmed their romance by sharing a photo of the two kissing to his Instagram Stories. In the must-see photo, the costars could be seen embracing as they enjoyed a sweet treat during a date night.
Following the PDA pic, fans were feeling more than euphoric about the news. "Am I screaming??? ‘YES,'" one person tweeted. "Dominic fike & hunter schafer deserve all the love in this world." Another added, "DOMINIC FIKE AND HUNTER SCHAFER BEST THING TO HAPPEN TO 2022." A third aptly expressed their shock, writing, "DOMINIC AND HUNTER OH MY GODDD."
Their IG official post comes nearly two weeks after Hunter, 22, and Dominic, 26, were spotted holding hands while leaving Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif. Jan. 28.
The pair were also photographed holding hands after a night out in West Hollywood on Jan. 16, raising speculation that they are more than just friends.
While Hunter has been playing Jules on Euphoria since the show debuted in 2019, Dominic joined the cast as Elliot in season two, which premiered last month.
"There's a lot of me in Jules," the model told Harper's Bazaar for their December/January issue. "I do think blurred lines between an actor and a character make a deeper character."
Euphoria airs Sunday nights at 9:00 p.m. on HBO.