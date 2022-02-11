Cole Sprouse Reveals Versace "Shaved My Nipples" For Sizzling New Photos

Watch : Cole Sprouse Explains Instagram Hiatus

To shave or not to shave.

Cole Sprouse shared that in his latest collaboration with Versace, the fashion company chose to have his nipples shaved for a photoshoot promoting their new eyewear capsule collection that launched Tuesday, Feb. 8.

The Riverdale star unveiled the final product of the collab on Instagram Thursday, Feb. 10, captioning the post, "They shaved my nipples for this so please like and subscribe to my channel."

The post shows off the new Versace optical frames along with his freshly shaven bod peeking through an unbuttoned, Versace-printed shirt.

His photo, which exposed a little more skin than usual, even had 13 Reasons Why actress Tommy Dorfman "screaming," she commented. Co-star KJ Apa, along with his partner Clara Berry, gave the steamy post their stamp of approval with a like, as did Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe.

As part of Cole's new look, he ditched the black hair he's been sporting since joining Riverdale as witty narrator of the series, Jughead, and embraced his blonde locks once again.