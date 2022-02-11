Anderson Cooper Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Former Partner Benjamin Maisani

Watch : Anderson Cooper's Ex Benjamin Maisani Will Co-parent Son Wyatt

Anderson Cooper has announced some breaking baby news.

The anchor shared on Feb. 10 while on CNN that he and former partner Benjamin Maisani have welcomed a second baby, a boy named Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper.

Anderson started off the exciting announcement by introducing that he had some "good" news that also happened to be "very personal." He reflected back on his first son, Wyatt, who he introduced to the world while on his show Anderson Cooper 360 in April 2020.

Pulling a photo of Wyatt now, Anderson continued, "Well, this is Wyatt today. He's nearly 22 months old and he is sweet and funny and the greatest joy in my life. If he looks particularly happy in this picture, it's because he now has a baby brother. His name is Sebastian and I would like you to meet him."

Anderson explained that their latest bundle of joy was born just under 7 pounds with all of the adorable tendencies a baby can acquire.