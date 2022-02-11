Kanye "Ye" West Responds to Claims He's Off His Medication

Kanye "Ye" West is standing his ground.
The 44-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Thursday, Feb. 10, to speak out about mental health after receiving a comment that accused him of being "off the meds." Sharing a screenshot of the message, which also claims that Ye's upcoming Donda 2 album is "gonna be crazy," he said it was "DISMISSIVE TO SAY IM OFF MY MEDS ANYTIME I SPEAK UP."
Ye also wrote, "THE WORLD IS RACIST SEXIST HOMOPHOBIC AND CRAZY PHOBIC AT OUR CORE ITS CHEAP," adding that the "PHOBIA" he speaks of "DOESN'T MEAN BEING AFRAID," but rather "IT MEANS NOT GIVING POWER TO [it]."
The "Hurricane" artist ended his statement with a note of encouragement, saying, "LETS BE MORE CONSCIOUS AND NOT WRITE EACH OTHER OFF SO EASILY."
Ye has been open about his mental health in the past, particularly his bipolar disorder diagnosis. In a 2019 episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, he spoke out about the "stigma of crazy" and how sometimes people write off his opinions because of his diagnosis.
"They love to cut your sentences off halfway. What you say doesn't mean as much," he explained to host David Letterman. "Sometimes, for me, I think it's a form of protection for me, because if I'm peeping something that people don't want me to think about or know as a celebrity, 'Oh, he's just crazy,' and then I go home. If they didn't think I was crazy, it may be a problem."
During the candid sit-down, Ye also addressed his 2016 hospitalization and how mental health was "something that, you know, we're going to have to take time to understand."
He said he was starting to research the topic because "the experience of when you go through an episode, if you actually go to the hospital, there's a moment that I have to talk about publicly that has to be changed" He explained, "So, I'm gonna talk about this publicly so this moment can change."
Ye, who is now in the middle of divorce proceedings from Kim Kardashian, added at the time, "This is my experience. Some people have other experiences."
Earlier this week, he reportedly hosted a listening party for Donda 2 at Nobu in Malibu, before bringing his friends to an event at NICE Guy in L.A., which Kim's sister Kendall Jenner also attended. He previously teased on social media that the album is "EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY FUTURE."
