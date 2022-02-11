Kanye "Ye" West Responds to Claims He's Off His Medication

Watch : Kim Kardashian Talks Co-Parenting & Divorce With Kanye West

Kanye "Ye" West is standing his ground.

The 44-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Thursday, Feb. 10, to speak out about mental health after receiving a comment that accused him of being "off the meds." Sharing a screenshot of the message, which also claims that Ye's upcoming Donda 2 album is "gonna be crazy," he said it was "DISMISSIVE TO SAY IM OFF MY MEDS ANYTIME I SPEAK UP."

Ye also wrote, "THE WORLD IS RACIST SEXIST HOMOPHOBIC AND CRAZY PHOBIC AT OUR CORE ITS CHEAP," adding that the "PHOBIA" he speaks of "DOESN'T MEAN BEING AFRAID," but rather "IT MEANS NOT GIVING POWER TO [it]."

The "Hurricane" artist ended his statement with a note of encouragement, saying, "LETS BE MORE CONSCIOUS AND NOT WRITE EACH OTHER OFF SO EASILY."

Ye has been open about his mental health in the past, particularly his bipolar disorder diagnosis. In a 2019 episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, he spoke out about the "stigma of crazy" and how sometimes people write off his opinions because of his diagnosis.