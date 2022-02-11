See The Silly Way Julia Roberts Is Celebrating Niece Emma Roberts' Birthday

This Pretty Woman loves confetti! Julia Roberts rang in Emma Roberts’ 31st birthday with an adorable Instagram post.

Watch: Emma Roberts Reacts to Becoming a Viral Meme: "Thank You Gays"

Emma Roberts is 31 and having fun thanks to aunt Julia Roberts.

Julia honored her niece on her birthday, Feb. 10, by giving a rare glimpse into their jokester dynamic with a super silly slow motion video. The Homecoming star posted a video on Instagram in which Julia and Emma (the daughter of her brother, Eric) are seen seriously staring into the camera while using party blowers. The two actresses are wearing party crowns and party hats to set the mood.

 The comical celebration video concludes with a mysterious hand throwing confetti, before Julia and Emma crack a smile. Julia wrote, "Happy Birthday Magical One! Oh how I love you. #waitforit."

While this post could be a throwback video, the celebratory spirit is very much alive. 

Emma's mother, Kelly Cunningham also posted a sweet Instagram album on Feb. 10 with baby photos of Emma. Kelly gushed, "Happy birthday my love and my force to be reckoned with. You were always up for a challenge and adventure."

Check Out Emma Roberts' Chic Pregnancy Style

She then continued by explaining how proud she is of the many hats her daughter now wears.

She wrote, "I beam with pride every time I think of the incredible young woman, sister and mother you've become. I'm so thankful for all the love and happiness you've given me all these years. Your my ride or die Q! Cheers to more memories and adventures together! I love you with all my heart! Xo Mama."

Emma, who welcomed son Rhodes in December 2020, took to her own Instagram feed on Feb. 10 to address the outpouring of birthday messages.

Under a photo of herself standing on a rock in a flirty orange one-piece bikini, she wrote, "Thank you for the birthday wishes. Feeling very grateful and loved! #31."

Now a mama herself and recently single, Emma is said to be in a "good place" after her breakup from Garret Hedlund, the father of her baby boy, a source previously told E! News.

"She is relieved in some ways, but also sad that it came to this," the insider shared earlier this month. "It became abundantly clear with the baby that their priorities are different. She's focused on being a great mom and living a healthy lifestyle."

