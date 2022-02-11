18 Things You Didn't Know About Netflix's Love Is Blind

Watch : "Love Is Blind" Returns, Love Off the Generator & "Stuck"

Ladies and gentlemen, the pods are officially open!

That's right, season two of Love Is Blind has finally arrived and 30 singles from Chicago have entered the pods in hopes of finding their other half. This season—which premiered today, Feb. 11 on Netflix with hosts Vanessa and Nick Lachey—has singles Shaina, Jarrette, Kyle, Salvatore, Iyanna, Danielle and more trying out pod-dating for the first time. The hope? To fall in love with someone based on who they are, instead of what they look like.

But while they try to figure out if love truly is blind, we rounded up some surprising secrets about the hit reality dating show that you'll just have to read to believe. For example, last season, more than six couples got engaged!

During season one, the producers had no idea what to expect, but were hoping for a few proposals. But when two other couples (in addition to the six the show followed) ended their journey with a proposal, the producers weren't able to film all of them.