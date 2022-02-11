E! Staffers Can't Stop Wearing This Sherpa Hoodie Designed by Jill Martin

We interviewed Jill because we think you'll like her picks. These products are from Jill's line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Let's face it: The amount of Sherpa jackets that is socially acceptable for one to have in their closet does not exist. And E! staff members feel strongly about this matter!
While it seems like every major fashion brand has jumped on the Sherpa train this season, not all cozy jackets are created equally. If you're in the market for one that will have you questioning whether or not you really got out of bed, look no further than G.I.L.I.'s Lounger Regular Oversized Sherpa Hoodie, a.k.a. the true star of our staff Zoom meetings, designed by Jill Martin.
Among its many dazzling reviews, one buyer said, "The jacket is so plush I never want to take it off. The weather is right at freezing, and this jacket successfully weathered the cold."
Lucky for us, E! recently caught up with Jill to pick her brain about the design process behind the sensational Sherpa hoodie and her tips for curating a wardrobe you love.
E!: Several E! staffers rave about the comfort of this Sherpa hoodie! Why are so many customers feeling so cozy while wearing this piece?
JM: Nothing makes me happier than hearing that people are raving about an item I designed and feel so passionately about. The Oversized Sherpa Lounger is the first chic, wearable blanket that lives up to everything it promises. I designed it with a blanket company, a leading manufacturer (Berkshire) in the industry, so the quality is there. I wanted to give the ease of wear with this piece, so there are very few fit points. But it also has shape to it, so it's not too overwhelming. There is also convenience: pockets, thumbholes and (drumroll, please) it is machine-washable! My new rule is I don't want to wear anything I couldn't take a nap in…this lives up to that!
G.I.L.I. The Lounger Regular Oversized Sherpa Hoodie
Cozy up in style with this oversized Sherpa hoodie! It comes in seven colors and prints to match your personal aesthetic. Plus, with sizes ranging from XXXS-3X, you're sure to find the perfect fit.
"First of all, if you don't want to be cozy and comfy this is not for you," Jill told E!. "All kidding aside, it is supposed to be oversized. We have a fit guide that very clearly spells out which size you should get. And it is jump sizing, which means the sizes are grouped. For reference, I am 5'7" and 140 pounds and I wear the XS/S. Men are definitely wearing it, too."
E!: If shoppers love your Sherpa hoodie, what else do you recommend they add to their collection?
JM: I believe in mixing and matching items from different brands you love. I believe there are different pieces for different parts of your personality. What I can say is I believe in decluttering and only keeping items that are a "10." Meaning, I would rather you have less things that you love than more items that are just "8's." Invest in the basics and only keep the ones you wear all the time. Great jeans, a great pair of joggers, jean jacket, crips tee shirts, a great tote—products you love and look forward to putting on!
-Reporting by Mike Vulpo