E! Staffers Can't Stop Wearing This Sherpa Hoodie Designed by Jill Martin

We interviewed Jill because we think you'll like her picks. These products are from Jill's line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Let's face it: The amount of Sherpa jackets that is socially acceptable for one to have in their closet does not exist. And E! staff members feel strongly about this matter!

While it seems like every major fashion brand has jumped on the Sherpa train this season, not all cozy jackets are created equally. If you're in the market for one that will have you questioning whether or not you really got out of bed, look no further than G.I.L.I.'s Lounger Regular Oversized Sherpa Hoodie, a.k.a. the true star of our staff Zoom meetings, designed by Jill Martin.

Among its many dazzling reviews, one buyer said, "The jacket is so plush I never want to take it off. The weather is right at freezing, and this jacket successfully weathered the cold."

Lucky for us, E! recently caught up with Jill to pick her brain about the design process behind the sensational Sherpa hoodie and her tips for curating a wardrobe you love.