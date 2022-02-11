Why You Should Be Using a Facial Steamer: The Answers to All of Your Questions

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you are trying to step up your self-care game, add a facial steamer to your skincare routine. If you haven't used one yet, you are missing out. This is just what you need to open up pores, and make your skincare products more effective. Every time I use my facial steamer, it's an incredibly relaxing experience that yields results I'm happy with. It's a budget-friendly way to take care of your skin in between facials.
When I use a facial steamer on a consistent basis, my skin is much less congested and it's super soft. I definitely notice a difference when I lapse in my routine. If you want more information or if you're just skeptical about using a facial steamer, let's go through some frequently asked questions.
Why would I use a facial steamer?
This is a great way to cleanse your skin and it opens up your pores, which means your favorite masks, serums, and moisturizers are extra effective. It's also incredibly hydrating.
How do I use a facial steamer?
You want to start with clean skin. Grab a hair tie, hair claw, or a headband to pull your hair out of your face. Then wash your face with a gentle cleanser. Turn on the facial steamer and just relax at a comfortable distance while it does its thing.
Then you can continue with your usual skincare routine, applying toner, serum, and moisturizer. Or you can take advantage of your open pores and put on a clay mask or some other skin treatment.
How long should I use a facial steamer for?
You can gradually increase the time if you're new to facial steaming. You can do it for as little as five minutes if you want, steaming for up to 30 minutes.
How often should I use a facial steamer?
Once a week or once every other week is great. You don't want to overdo it, especially if you are just getting use to it.
What do I put in a facial steamer?
It really depends on the specifications of the facial steamer that you have. Some of them have instructions to solely use distilled water. Others are totally OK to use with tap water. You can even mix in some essential oils if that's essential to your routine.
Can I use a facial steamer if I have eyelash extensions or a lash lift?
You can, but the elongated time with steam isn't great for the lash glue. If you want to maintain your lashes and keep up with your skincare routine, you can cover your lashes. Or you can just time it to always steam your face the day before your next lash appointment. If you're getting a touch up anyway, you might as well use the time wisely.
NanoSteamer Large 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer with Precise Temp Control- 30 Min Steam Time, Humidifier, Unclogs Pores & Blackheads- Plus 5 Piece Stainless Steel Skin Kit
Here's a great facial steamer. it's moderately priced and it's a three-in-one product. This steamer can be used as a towel warmer and a home humidifier. It has a 30-minute runtime, generating nano-ionic steam. It also comes with a 5-piece stainless steel blemish extractor kit.
This steamer has 23,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It's also been recommended by Lisa Barlow and Kyle Richards.
If you're on the fence about checking out this steamer, check out some of these 5-star Amazon reviews from fans of the product.
A shopper shared, "I use this product at least once a week! Works better and gets warmer than I expected, and I've definitely noticed my skin get shinier, smoother, and have clearer pores as a result! You really can't beat the price for a product that works this well, and I love the little extractor tool kit it comes with! Would purchase again, even as a gift!"
Another said, "I love this! It was the best purchase I made last year. I have used it about 3 times for giving myself a facial and also used it as a vaporizer while I had a cold. It's amazing. The tools are also a great plus."
A happy customer declared, "This is so worth the money... for starters it is a humidifier so that alone people pay money for. Second if you struggle with sensitive skin or acne like I do then I highly suggest you purchasing this. Also my niece is struggling with acne now and I've used this on her and I promised her skin visually looked better within 2 days. The tool that come with this is awesome. The warm mist that opens your pores when you use the facial part is so awesome. I haven't use the warm towel part yet but I eventually know I will. Overall.... Money well spent."
An Amazon shopper said, "I love using this Nano Steamer! Gives a good amount of hot steam, which helps opening up my pores for easy blackhead/whitehead extraction. I tried a different brand facial steamer before and was completely unsatisfied - it barely gave any steam and wasn't hot enough. This Nano Steamer does exactly what it's supposed to do! It's almost like having a mini sauna at home"
"I love how well it works. When I drape a towel over head, it works fantastically. I like the height design. The other steamers I have used in the past were too low. I also love the feature of a warm towel which is innovative and useful," a customer review said.
"DON'T DELAY- NANO STEAMER TODAY," a reviewer wrote, elaborating, "I now have a newfound obsession and love for pores. Why? This nano-steamer beats all steamers as its vast area of steam output covers ear to ear — forehead to chin for a full coverage and effortless clean. No wash cloth or facial cleanser or serum or even clay mask can produce optimum results without nano-steaming first. You MUST open your pores with steam first and then cleanse, mask, exfoliate, etc. and this NANO-STEAMER DELIVERS. I am a steamer junkie anyway but this steamer makes me happy because of the quality and it's obvious creation and design from an equally committed steamer."
A satisfied customer said, "This is a great steamer! It really opens up the pores. I love how it has a nice strong steam, just make sure you keep your face at a safe distance. Most people do not like to wash their face before steaming, but I personally like to wash my face before I steam. I steam my face and when I am done, then I use a blackhead extractor to get all of the dirt out of my pores, apply a good mask, then serum, then a moisturizer or oil. I know it sounds like a lot to do but it is worth it! My skin tone looks brighter and is very soft. I highly recommend this product!!"
