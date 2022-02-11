Why Julia Fox Doesn’t Have the “Energy” to Fully Date Kanye “Ye” West For Now

Watch : Julia Fox CLEARS UP Those Drake Dating Rumors

Julia Fox and Kanye "Ye" West just may be going in separate directions.

A little more than a month after the two began their whirlwind romance, a source tells E! News that despite the connection between the two, distance has played a factor.

"Julia is a mom first and her family and work obligations are in New York," the source said of the actress, who is mom to a 12-month-old son from a previous relationship. "Ye did express he wanted her in Los Angles, but she couldn't take that on."

Of the romance, the source notes, "Although they remain close, their relationship has evolved."

News of their evolving dynamic comes just one day after Ye made a public plea to "bring his family back together" in reference to his four kids with ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

A second insider told E! News, "When she's not around, he reverts back to his old ways with social media outbursts and public antics."