Why Julia Fox Doesn’t Have the “Energy” to Fully Date Kanye “Ye” West For Now

Just a few weeks after things began heating up between Kanye "Ye" West and Julia Fox, a source confirms to E! News that the relationship between the two has "evolved." Read on for more details.

By Kisha Forde Feb 11, 2022 12:19 AMTags
Kim KardashianKanye WestExclusivesKardashiansCouplesCelebrities
Julia Fox and Kanye "Ye" West just may be going in separate directions.

A little more than a month after the two began their whirlwind romance, a source tells E! News that despite the connection between the two, distance has played a factor.

"Julia is a mom first and her family and work obligations are in New York," the source said of the actress, who is mom to a 12-month-old son from a previous relationship. "Ye did express he wanted her in Los Angles, but she couldn't take that on." 

Of the romance, the source notes, "Although they remain close, their relationship has evolved."

News of their evolving dynamic comes just one day after Ye made a public plea to "bring his family back together" in reference to his four kids with ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

A second insider told E! News, "When she's not around, he reverts back to his old ways with social media outbursts and public antics."

The second source said that Julia, who shut down breakup rumors as recently as Feb. 6, remains "unbothered" by Ye's pleas to Kim, adding that she is "focusing on her friends and family right now, and does not have the energy to put into a relationship."

E! News has reached out to Ye's reps and has not heard back; Julia's declined to comment.

As fans keeping up with the pair will note, over the past few weeks, the Uncut Gems actress, 32, and the Grammy winner, 44, became inseparable after meeting in Miami on New Year's Eve. In fact, their connection proved to be so instantaneous that the two were spotted dining at Carbone in Miami the next day—and even dined at the restaurant's NYC location just days after that.

Dezi / BACKGRID

And the dates didn't stop there—with the pair also taking part in a PDA-packed photoshoot for Interview Magazine just a week later.
 
But while the romance proved to be on the fast track, another source close to Ye previously told E! News that the dad of four has "expressed it's not serious" and "is really focused on his business." As for Julia, it's clear that she felt the same way at the time, with a source close to her telling E! News that "she's having fun and taking it day by day, but being a mom to her son is her number one priority." 

The development in their relationship also comes on the heels of her recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where Julia noted that they're weren't necessarily planning for the future, but were calling each other "boyfriend" and "girlfriend."

However, in early February, speculation of a split began once Julia deleted Instagram pics of her and Ye together, in addition to unfollowing several of his fans' accounts. But for this, she seemed to have a simple explanation: "Guys relax, I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself," she said in a Feb. 6 Instagram video. "Suddenly Instagram was not a fun place anymore."

