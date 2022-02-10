Nordstrom Rack Spring-Ready Flash Sale: Save Up to 87% Off Good American, Madewell & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We may still be in the middle of winter, but spring will be here before you know it and you'll be trading in your favorite pair of Uggs for some cute sandals. If you want to get ahead of the game, we found a sale that'll make refreshing your wardrobe so much easier and cheaper!

Nordstrom Rack is holding a Spring-Ready Flash Sale where you can find deals up to 87% off brands you love like Good American, Madewell, Kate Spade and more. That means you can get this $169 Good American parka for just $56 or this $40 Madewell tee for just $19. It's a really great time to shop beauty as well since select products from Urban Decay, MAC, Laura Mercier and more are also included in the sale and the discounts are really good.

Whether you're looking for clothes, shoes, makeup or accessories, there's something for everyone. We've rounded up a few deals we think are worth taking advantage of during the Nordstrom Rack Spring-Ready Flash Sale. Be sure to check those out below.