Nordstrom Rack Spring-Ready Flash Sale: Save Up to 87% Off Good American, Madewell & More

We may still be in the middle of winter, but spring will be here before you know it and you'll be trading in your favorite pair of Uggs for some cute sandals. If you want to get ahead of the game, we found a sale that'll make refreshing your wardrobe so much easier and cheaper!
Nordstrom Rack is holding a Spring-Ready Flash Sale where you can find deals up to 87% off brands you love like Good American, Madewell, Kate Spade and more. That means you can get this $169 Good American parka for just $56 or this $40 Madewell tee for just $19. It's a really great time to shop beauty as well since select products from Urban Decay, MAC, Laura Mercier and more are also included in the sale and the discounts are really good.
Whether you're looking for clothes, shoes, makeup or accessories, there's something for everyone. We've rounded up a few deals we think are worth taking advantage of during the Nordstrom Rack Spring-Ready Flash Sale. Be sure to check those out below.
Madden Girl Nylon Weekend Bag
Planning a Spring Break road trip with your partner or best friends? This weekender bag from Madden Girl will hold everything you need for a weekend away. It features multiple pockets and compartments, and comes in seven colors. During the spring wardrobe refresh sale, you can snag this for just $40.
Madewell Convertible Medium Paper Clip Chain Necklace
When you're looking to refresh your spring wardrobe, don't forget the accessories! This paper clip chain necklace from Madewell is a great piece to have, and it's only $15 right now.
Calvin Klein Assorted Bikinis - Pack of 3
In the market for some new undies? Nordstrom Rack put this three pack of Calvin Klein bikinis on sale for just $18. If you aren't into these colors and patterns, there are four other packs for you to choose from. Definitely worth checking out!
Good American Waisted Parka
Cold and rainy days will no longer get you down when you throw on this chic waisted parka from Good American. It's originally $169, but it's on sale today for just $56. Such a good deal.
Laura Mercier Oil-Free Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 Sunscreen
No matter how many foundations, BB and CC creams or tinted moisturizers we try, we always find ourselves going back to Laura Mercier's best-selling Tinted Moisturizer with sunscreen. This provides sheer, oil-free coverage for a my skin but better look. It'll typically set you back $46, but right now it's on sale for just $25. If you tend to go for oil-free products and you haven't tried this yet, we recommend adding this to your bag.
Madewell Knot Back T-Shirt
Nordstrom Rack shoppers say this knot back tee from Madewell is super flattering and ultra-comfy. It comes in two colors and it's on sale for over 50% off. It's a shirt you'll want to have once spring and summer come along.
Love by Design Cross Front Midi Dress
This cross front midi dress from Love by Design is sexy, chic and low-key glam. It comes in black, navy, blush and hot pink. It's originally $88, but right now you can snag one for just $30.
Marc Jacobs Commuter Tote
Heading back to the office? This sleek and sophisticated commuter tote from Marc Jacobs is just the thing you need to return in style. It's originally $350, but you can score this today today $140.
Good American Swirl Print Boxy Sweater
This fab swirl patterned cropped sweater from Good American is one you can throw on when the weather is cooler. It's originally $139, but you can score this today for just $40. That's over 70% off!
Kut From The Kloth Boyfriend Jeans
Looking for a solid pair of jeans to wear all season long? Look no further than these top-rated boyfriend jeans from Kut from the Kloth. All the jeans we've tried from them have been soft and very comfortable, and we have no doubt these will be the same. Just look through the 1000+ reviews! Plus, it's on sale right now for just $30.
Calvin Klein Surplus Buckle A-line Midi Dress
You'll be pretty in (hot) pink this spring when you wear this flirty A-line midi dress from Calvin Klein. It was designed to be flattering, comes in three colors and is on sale for over 60% off.
Urban Decay 5-Piece Brush Set
Time to spring clean your makeup kit. If you're in need of new makeup brushes, this five-piece brush set from Urban Decay is a really great value. For $40, you'll get the UD Pro Optical Blurring Brush, the UD Pro Large Tapered Powder Brush, the UD Pro Contour Definition Brush, the UD Pro Medium Eyeshadow Brush and the UD Pro Tapered Blending Brush. The set is valued at $157, so you're getting an amazing deal.
Marc Jacobs Groove Leather Mini Bag
If you need a small purse to carry around just the essentials, Marc Jacob's Groove Leather Mini Bag may be for you. It comes in classic colors like black and tan, but there's also bright, bold colors like hot spot yellow, bright Petras pink and fire red.
Kut From The Kloth Carlo Raw Edge Ankle Skinny Jeans
Spring is all about wearing color, and these ankle-length skinny jeans from Kut from the Kloth come in a variety of colors from neutrals to pastels to brights. They're very versatile, so you'll get a lot of use out of them. Plus, they're on sale for 55% off.
Alexia Admor Cap Sleeve Midi Dress
You'll get all the compliments in this figure-hugging, cap sleeve midi dress from Alexia Admor. There are 14 colors to choose from and sizes range from x-small to x-large. It's also on sale for 75% off!
