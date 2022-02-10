Kim Kardashian Gives Red Hot Take on Miranda's Hair After Watching And Just Like That

HBO/ Getty

When chatting with Charlotte (Kristin Davis) about her hair color in the first episode, she replies, "I'm getting a master's in human rights to pair with my law degree, so hopefully I can become an advocate for women who need one. I don't have to be a spicy redhead to do that."

"I mean, we can't just stay who we were, right?" Miranda adds, telling Charlotte, "There are more important issues in the world than trying to look young."

For other fans, Miranda's hair color helped champion realistic depictions of women on television. One fan wrote on Twitter, "The most positive thing about #AndJustLikeThat is seeing women in their 50's with wrinkles and gray hair (go #Miranda!) looking fabulous. Made me realize how lacking that representation is on TV these days."

Wherever you stand on Miranda's hair color, Kim's final review of the show is one that almost everyone can agree on.

Sharing an image of Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) in Paris during the finale, Kim wrote, "The most stunning kindest human being @sarahjessicaparker," adding, "This show just makes me so happy!"

Kim has been a hardcore fan of And Just Like That since it first began airing. When asked what she was watching In January, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tweeted, "Oh and also Just Like That the new chapter of Sex & The City! I will never not be obsessed! Seeing the girls brings pure joy in my life!"