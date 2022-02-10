See Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker Knock Their Latest Date Night Out of the Park

Watch : Vanessa Hudgens' Flirty Date Night With MLB Player Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker hit a home run on this date.

The Tick, Tick... Boom star and Pittsburgh Pirate got cozy at John Mayer's concert, which helped kick off the 2022 Super Bowl events in Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Photos from the night at the Hollywood Palladium show Vanessa in a cheetah print coat and ombre sunglasses wrapped up in Cole's arms. The baseball star sported a black hoodie and corduroy pants for their evening of music.

Vanessa's Instagram story from the night not only applauds the Gravity singer's performance, but also showed fans jamming out and bathed in the red lighting. She wrote of SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series concert, "What a show."

A source first told E! News the two were exclusive at the start of 2021 as they rang in the new year together. Since then, the 33-year-old actress and 25-year-old outfielder have been spotted on the baseball field and in concert stands.