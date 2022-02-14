Blake Lively Perfectly Channels Serena van der Woodsen at These Fashion Week Appearances

Watch : Blake Lively SLAMS Paparazzi for "Disturbing" Post of Her Kids

Gossip Girl here, giving Blake Lively the ultimate stamp of approval for her swoon-worthy Fashion Week looks.

After playing Serena van der Woodsen on the small screen for six seasons, it's no surprise the trendsetting Upper East Sider rubbed off on the 34-year-old actress quite a bit. Over the years, Blake's made several head-turning style statements while sitting front row at some of the buzziest fashion presentations.

Her first big moment? Attending the Michael Kors show in September 2008, one year after the original Gossip Girl premiered on The CW.

However, fans have been craving more recent outings from the mother of three, who hasn't attended a major show since before the coronavirus pandemic. Her last sighting was at the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week in February 2020.

Now, with New York Fashion Week kicking off on Feb. 11 and running through Feb. 16, here's to hoping Blake makes another show-stopping appearance to lend support to her favorite red carpet designers.