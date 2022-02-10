See the Stars Take Over Los Angeles For Super Bowl 2022

Let the celebrity sightings kickoff.
While sports fans get pumped up to see their favorite players from the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at the 2022 Super Bowl, pop culture lovers will have the same opportunity to see their favorite celebrities taking part in the American pastime.
Whether you're there for the athleticism or the artistic talent, the game on Sunday, Feb. 13, will be one to remember. Grammy-nominated country singer Mickey Guyton will first sing the national anthem before kickoff at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Then, several award-winning R&B and hip-hop artists will take the stage at halftime, with a powerhouse line up including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.
But before game day, the football festivities began with several star-studded parties in L.A. On Wednesday, Feb. 9, John Mayer headlined a "Small Stage Series" concert at the Hollywood Palladium, hosted by Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen.
On Feb. 10, Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly will take the stage at the Crypto.com Arena to kickoff the Super Bowl LVI Music Fest. Mickey, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Green Day and Miley Cyrus will fill in the remaining two days of the fest.
Justin Bieber will headline the two-day L.A. "Homecoming" event on Friday, marking his first live performance since his rescheduled Justice World Tour, alongside Marshmello. Champagne Papi (aka Drake) will take over the Saturday performance to toast to the 2022 Super Bowl.
Meanwhile, Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl LVI exclusive party on Feb. 12 will include performances by "Hottie" Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and Lil Baby. Stars like Shaquille O'Neal, Emily Ratajkowski, Kevin Hart, Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, and J Balvin are expected to be in attendance.
Keep scrolling to see all the sporty celebrities start to turn up the music, as they take over L.A. with Super Bowl pre-parties before game day.