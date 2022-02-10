See the Stars Take Over Los Angeles For Super Bowl 2022

As football fanatics prepare to fill up the SoFi Stadium for the 2022 Super Bowl, check out which stars got the party started before joining the sidelines and stands to cheer on their team.

By Lindsay Weinberg, Steven Vargas Feb 10, 2022 9:49 PMTags
Watch: Megan Thee Stallion "Out of Her Element" in 2022 Super Bowl Commercial

Let the celebrity sightings kickoff.

While sports fans get pumped up to see their favorite players from the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at the 2022 Super Bowl, pop culture lovers will have the same opportunity to see their favorite celebrities taking part in the American pastime.

Whether you're there for the athleticism or the artistic talent, the game on Sunday, Feb. 13, will be one to remember. Grammy-nominated country singer Mickey Guyton will first sing the national anthem before kickoff at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Then, several award-winning R&B and hip-hop artists will take the stage at halftime, with a powerhouse line up including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

But before game day, the football festivities began with several star-studded parties in L.A. On Wednesday, Feb. 9, John Mayer headlined a "Small Stage Series" concert at the Hollywood Palladium, hosted by Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen

Super Bowl 2022 Ads

On Feb. 10, Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly will take the stage at the Crypto.com Arena to kickoff the Super Bowl LVI Music Fest. Mickey, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Green Day and Miley Cyrus will fill in the remaining two days of the fest.

Justin Bieber will headline the two-day L.A. "Homecoming" event on Friday, marking his first live performance since his rescheduled Justice World Tour, alongside Marshmello. Champagne Papi (aka Drake) will take over the Saturday performance to toast to the 2022 Super Bowl. 

Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Meanwhile, Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl LVI exclusive party on Feb. 12 will include performances by "Hottie" Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and Lil Baby. Stars like Shaquille O'Neal, Emily Ratajkowski, Kevin Hart, Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, and J Balvin are expected to be in attendance. 

Keep scrolling to see all the sporty celebrities start to turn up the music, as they take over L.A. with Super Bowl pre-parties before game day.

Marc Patrick/BFA.com
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

The power couple feted Gucci's new collection at the brand's pre-Super Bowl cocktail party, with beats by DJ Huneycut.

Marc Patrick/BFA.com
Charlie Puth

The singer was at Gucci and GQ Sports' Super Bowl pre-party on Feb. 9, celebrating the Italian fashion house's Pineapple Collection.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Dr. Dre

Ahead of the 2022 halftime show, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Dr. Dre held a press conference to give fans a taste of what's in store on Super Bowl Sunday.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
Lil Jon and Guy Fieri

The rapper and chef attended Merging Players and Vets' Big Game Kickoff Event at Academy LA on Feb. 9.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
John Mayer

The sob rocker took the stage at SiriusXM and Pandora Small Stage Series Show on Feb. 9, performing for an intimate crowd.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

The pair were in attendance while Mayer played his hits at the SiriusXM and Pandora concert in Hollywood.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for SiriusXM
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker

Date night! The High School Musical alum brought her baseball boyfriend to Mayer's show.

Olivia Culpo

Culpo (right) enjoyed Mayer's music with friends.

John Mayer

During the Super Bowl party, Andy Cohen chatted with Mayer about his late friend, Bob Saget. "I have this song that's my friend, sort of my little collection plate for ideas or thoughts I have about Bob," Mayer said. "I put it in the plate and keep working on the song. I work on it when I'm in the car and driving. I know how the song goes." He added, "Bob knew how much I loved him."

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for L'Ermitage
Emmanuel Acho and Will Blackmon

On Feb. 9, the football stars stopped by a luxe tailgate event hosted by Jordan Vineyard & Winery at L'Ermitage Beverly Hills Hotel. 

