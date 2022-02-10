Today Only! Score 20% Off Purchases $60+ at H&M

We rounded up 13 stylish finds that are making us rethink our savings account.

By Emily Spain Feb 10, 2022 8:58 PMTags
E-Comm: H&M Sale

Happy Friday Eve, E! shoppers!

If you're looking for some new fits for your weekend plans or Valentine's Day date, you can find everything you need at H&M. Until midnight, the fashion retailer is offering 20% off purchases of $60 or more, plus free shipping with code: 2922, so you can feel less guilty about spending your savings. 

Thankfully, it's not hard to reach the $60 minimum at H&M! They have tons of on-trend pieces like faux fur-lined trench coats, neutral blazers, flared leggings and so much more. Below, we rounded up 13 of our favorite styles at H&M to help you save quicker!

Kate Spade Surprise Sale: Take Up to 75% Off New Adds, Valentine's Day Styles, Best-Sellers & More

Knit Pants

These patterned pants are the definition of groovy!

$30
H&M

Faux-Fur Trimmed Patent Coat

Bring the drama on your market run or V-Day date with this patent leather coat with soft faux fur trim. 

$80
H&M

Knee-High Boots

Brave the cold weather in style! These trendy boots have a satin lining, faux leather insoles and chunky soles for all day comfort.

$60
H&M

Single-Breasted Jacket

Also available in taupe and black, this relaxed fit blazer will help you look stylish at meetings or brunch. Plus, it has pockets!

$50
H&M

Mesh Shirt

If the weather doesn't require a winter coat, break out this stretchy mesh top!

$18
H&M

Dress Pants

Boss babes, these pants should be an immediate 'add to cart' for you! They come in bold hues and have a tapered leg fit to help you dress for success.

$25
H&M

Airy Dress

With puff sleeves and an asymmetric, gathered seam, this flattering dress was made to be worn on repeat.

$35
H&M

Long Cardigan with Tie Belt

Up the cozy level of your wardrobe with this soft, rib-knit cardigan that has a tie-belt to accentuate your curves.

$50
H&M

Flared Leggings

It Girls everywhere are rocking flare leggings! We love how this high-waist style can be dressed up or down.

$18
H&M

Terry Platform Slippers

Get ready for warmer weather with these adorable platform slippers covered in a terry fabric. 

$25
H&M

Crop Vest

This crop vest is the perfect transitional piece! It comes in yellow, dark blue and a black and white colorblock style.

$25
H&M

Cut-Out Shirt

Business in the front, party in the back! This cotton poplin shirt has a fitted construction with a cut-out on the back.

$15
H&M

Drawstring Dress

Even though it's still cold out, you can layer this drawstring dress with a cute jacket or coat. There's even slit details on the sides!

$40
H&M

Straight High Jeans

Stock up on denim and save big! We love the distressed details on this '90s-inspired silhouette.

$35
H&M

Ready for more fashionable finds? Check out these bestselling Amazon sunglasses that are all under $15!

