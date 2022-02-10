Caitlyn Jenner Reveals If Kim Kardashian Has Introduced Her to Pete Davidson

In a radio interview, Caitlyn Jenner spoke about Kim Kardashian and the star's budding romance with Pete Davidson.

Meet the (step) parent!

Kim Kardashian, 41, has been dating Pete Davidson for about three months now, and he even recently called her his "girlfriend" during an interview. While the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian has met her mom, Kris Jenner, and at least a few of her siblings, he has yet to get acquainted with another relative close to Kim: Kris' ex, Caitlyn Jenner.

In a Feb. 9 remote interview on the U.K. radio show Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, the Olympian dished on Kim and Pete's budding romance.

"She does seem very happy," Caitlyn said. "I've talked a little bit about it with my family. I have to be very quiet."

The 73-year-old star added, "But I was talking to her the other day and I said, 'You know, I haven't even met him yet. He hasn't been at any function that I've been at.' And she goes, 'Oh my god, you'll love him. We have to go to dinner.' So anyway, that's going to happen here pretty soon."

Caitlyn said she likes to see Kim "happy," calling the reality star and SKIMS founder "the most amazing human being I know out there."

"I mean, she's smart, articulate, highly motivated, runs a big house, raises kids, builds a billion-dollar business," she said, praising the mother of four over her ongoing journey to obtain a law degree.

Also during the interview, Caitlyn spoke about her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, who recently welcomed her second child. Kylie's son became the Olympian's 19th grandchild and while Caitlyn said that she has met the newborn, "We don't have a name." Following the Kylie Cosmetics founder's birth announcement on Instagram this past weekend, fans rushed to speculate about what Kylie and partner Travis Scott named the baby, dissecting some curious comments from family and friends.

"It's a lot of secrets in my family," Caitlyn added. "I have to be very, very careful. Kylie, she did a great job. I have to watch out when I talk about that."

