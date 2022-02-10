Caitlyn Jenner Reveals If Kim Kardashian Has Introduced Her to Pete Davidson

Watch : Hear Pete Davidson Call Kim Kardashian His "Girlfriend"

Meet the (step) parent!

Kim Kardashian, 41, has been dating Pete Davidson for about three months now, and he even recently called her his "girlfriend" during an interview. While the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian has met her mom, Kris Jenner, and at least a few of her siblings, he has yet to get acquainted with another relative close to Kim: Kris' ex, Caitlyn Jenner.

In a Feb. 9 remote interview on the U.K. radio show Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, the Olympian dished on Kim and Pete's budding romance.

"She does seem very happy," Caitlyn said. "I've talked a little bit about it with my family. I have to be very quiet."

The 73-year-old star added, "But I was talking to her the other day and I said, 'You know, I haven't even met him yet. He hasn't been at any function that I've been at.' And she goes, 'Oh my god, you'll love him. We have to go to dinner.' So anyway, that's going to happen here pretty soon."