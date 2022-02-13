See All the Pawsomely Adorable Rescue Dogs Competing in the 2022 Puppy Bowl

Watch : Adorable Puppies Compete in 2022 Puppy Bowl Winter Games

Thank your lucky paws that it's almost time for the big game.

That's right: Puppy Bowl XVIII kicks off this Sunday, Feb. 13.

Team Ruff and Team Fluff are all set to hit the field, and this year, an astounding 67 shelters and rescues from 33 states are bringing 118 adoptable puppy players together for the annual event. They'll be in good hands, too—BFFs Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg are not only hosting the Puppy Bowl as they've done in the past, but they're adding coaching duties to their roles this time around.

Snoop will be the official coach for Team Fluff, while Martha leads last year's recipients of the CHEWY "Lombarky" Trophy, Team Ruff.

There's no forgetting those on the sideline, either. Puppy cheerleaders will root and howl for their favorite players all throughout the game.

Regardless of who you're rooting for, there's no denying how paws-itively precious all of the below pups are.