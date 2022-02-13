See All the Pawsomely Adorable Rescue Dogs Competing in the 2022 Puppy Bowl

Meet Team Ruff and Team Fluff's ridiculously cute and cuddly starting players set to take the field at Puppy Bowl XVIII.

By Allison Crist Feb 13, 2022 2:00 AMTags
Thank your lucky paws that it's almost time for the big game. 

That's right: Puppy Bowl XVIII kicks off this Sunday, Feb. 13.

Team Ruff and Team Fluff are all set to hit the field, and this year, an astounding 67 shelters and rescues from 33 states are bringing 118 adoptable puppy players together for the annual event. They'll be in good hands, too—BFFs Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg are not only hosting the Puppy Bowl as they've done in the past, but they're adding coaching duties to their roles this time around.

Snoop will be the official coach for Team Fluff, while Martha leads last year's recipients of the CHEWY "Lombarky" Trophy, Team Ruff. 

There's no forgetting those on the sideline, either. Puppy cheerleaders will root and howl for their favorite players all throughout the game.

Regardless of who you're rooting for, there's no denying how paws-itively precious all of the below pups are. 

Keep scrolling to see all of the rebarkable rescue dogs set to take the field!

Puppy Bowl XVIII airs Sunday, Feb. 13 at 2 p.m. ET on Animal Planet and streams on discovery+.

Head here for more info on adopting the furry friends.

discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman
Jackson
discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman
Rocket
discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman
Moby
discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman
Hera
discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman
Scout
discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman
Norman
discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman
Mallorie
discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman
Marshmallow
discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman
Jenna
discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman
Snowball
discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman
Surf
discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman
Forrest
discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman
Pudding
discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman
Maisie
discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman
Rob
discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman
Dinozzo
discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman
Wes
discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman
Otto
discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman
Kirby
discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman
Tara
discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman
Minnie
discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman
Mr.Truffles
discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman
Nugget
discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman
Conchita
discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman
Ridley
discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman
Ruffalo
discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman
Tyke
discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman
Wilbur
discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman
Chubby Bear
discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman
Judy Love
